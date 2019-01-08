Montreal priest found guilty of sexual assault, sexual touching

Montreal priest Brian Boucher has been found guilty on three charges of sexual assault and sexual touching.

The victim, now in his 20s, was a minor at the time.

He said he suffered years of abuse, claiming it began when Boucher asked him about his sexual feelings.

The victim said it escalated to sexual touching, oral sex and penetration.

Tuesday, the judge said the defendant was asking the court to believe the unbelievable when it came to the defence’s argument that the victim had fabricated the abuse as retaliation for a prior incident where he was reprimanded by Boucher.

Boucher was arrested in March 2017.

He had started working as the parish priest at a church in Montreal’s Town of Mount Royal (TMR) in 2005.

He was heavily involved in all activities at the Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, including helping children with their first communions and confirmations.

In 2014, Boucher abruptly left the church, without finishing his mandate, to head to Washington for theological studies.

A publication ban prohibited any details of the case(s) that could identify any of the boys.

Boucher is expected back in court Jan. 21 for a separate trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

