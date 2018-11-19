Trial begins for Montreal priest accused of sexual assault

The trial has begun for a Montreal priest accused of sexual assault.

Father Brian Boucher was arrested in March 2017 and is facing several charges of sexual assault and sexual touching.

Boucher, 57, sat in the courtroom and listened intently on the opening day of his trial while the first witness, now 23 years old, said he suffered years of abuse at the hands of Boucher.

The young man, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, said the abuse started when he was 12 and lasted until he was around 15.

He claims it began when Boucher asked him about his sexual feelings, escalating to sexual touching, oral sex and penetration.

The witness testified that he comes from a devout Catholic family that was very active at Our Lady of the Annunciation church in the Town of Mount Royal, where he claims the abuse occurred.

He testified that he never told his parents or anyone about the abuse until he was 18 years old — a few years after the abuse had ended.

Boucher’s lawyer cross-examined the witness Monday afternoon, trying to prove doubt and contradictions between the witness’ testimony and his initial interview with police three years ago.

At one point during the witness’ testimony, the judge asked Boucher’s lawyer to inform his client to stop making faces.

Boucher’s trial is expected to last the entire week.