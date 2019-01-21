Montreal priest Brian Boucher pleads guilty in 2nd sex abuse trial

Montreal priest Brian Boucher pleaded guilty Monday at the beginning of his second sexual abuse trial.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual touching and interference on a minor under the age of 14, between 1995 and 1999 at St. John Brebeuf Parish in LaSalle, Que.

There was a stay of proceedings on two other charges.

The victim in this case testified at Boucher’s first sexual assault trial, according to Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard.

He was called by the Crown to testify as to Boucher’s character.

After Monday’s guilty plea, the Archdiocese of Montreal lauded the “courage of the two victims who met both with diocesan authorities and with the police to share what they had experienced.”

“With this plea, the victims are able to continue the difficult process of healing according to their own needs and out of the glare of the public,” the organization wrote in a statement.

After the allegations of sexual abuse first became public in 2015, the Archdioceses says Boucher was stripped of his priestly powers.

“We are of one heart with the victims, their families, their parish communities in their pain and suffering. Your pain is our pain,” said Archbishop Christian Lépine.

“We will never accept that such crimes be committed and remain concealed.”

On Jan. 8, Boucher was found guilty on three charges of sexual assault and sexual touching against a minor in a separate trial.

During that verdict reading, the judge stated the defendant was asking the court to believe the unbelievable when it came to the defence’s argument that the victim had fabricated the abuse as retaliation for a prior incident where he was reprimanded by Boucher.

Boucher was arrested in March 2017.

He had started working as the parish priest at a church in Montreal’s Town of Mount Royal (TMR) in 2005 and was deeply involved in all activities at the Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, including helping children with their first communions and confirmations.

In 2014, Boucher abruptly left the church, without finishing his mandate, to head to Washington for theological studies.

Sentencing for both verdicts is now scheduled for March 25.