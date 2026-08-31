Lions called out for social media post

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The B.C. Lions’ attempt at humour after a win over the Ottawa Redblacks may have missed the mark, according to some reactions on social media.

The Lions (6-5) registered their fifth straight win Sunday night, downing Ottawa 45-24 at TD Place. The Redblacks (0-11) not only remained winless this season but suffered their 17th straight loss dating back to last season, setting a CFL modern era record (since Second World War) for consecutive defeats.

But the two teams were tied 17-17 at halftime and B.C. earned the victory by outscoring Ottawa 28-7 in the second half.

Following the contest, the Lions took to the X platform to celebrate, seemingly at the Redblacks’ expense.

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“The Road Team, please enjoy yet another lemon. Thank you.”

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The post had mixed reactions when it came out. Some social media users voiced their displeasure at the tone while others questioned the validity of a team trolling another in its league.

“I slept on it and yeah, I don’t like this at all,” said Dave Campbell, the Edmonton Elks’ radio colour analyst. “I’ve seen up close what it’s like for an organization to struggle and fan base that is discouraged by it.”

“Wow. Cold,” said former Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Troy Westwood.

Hamilton-based sports anchor Clint (Bubba) O’Neil called the tweet a “cheap shot” and a “poor look.”

There was no immediate comment from the Redblacks, who are off until Sept. 12 when they visit the Toronto Argonauts. As of Monday afternoon, the post remained on the Lions’ Twitter account.

“Love chirps from team accounts. But if you’re going to go this way the statement has to be at least a bit clever. This is just trying too hard to end up with cheap grasping at low-hanging fruit,” posted former Redblacks communications manager Chris Hofley.

It wasn’t that long ago when B.C. was enduring its own on-field struggles. Before embarking on their current win streak, the Lions began the season losing their first three games and five of their first six.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2026.