Police watchdog investigating Montreal shooting that killed 3, including officer

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Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is expected to visit a multicultural neighbourhood Tuesday morning that was struck by a shooting that killed a police officer, a civilian and the suspect.

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating Monday’s shooting, while Quebec provincial police have launched a parallel criminal probe.

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher says officers were met with gunfire after responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun at a Hilton hotel in the Côte-des-Neiges district.

Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, a 34-year-old who had been with Montreal police since 2021, was killed.

Dagher says the suspect and a civilian were also killed in the ensuing gunfire, while a second police officer was injured.

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Police have not identified the suspect or given a motive for the shooting, but say a long gun was seized.

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Several city blocks were cordoned off during the shooting, and residents were to shelter in place due to the presence of an armed and dangerous suspect.