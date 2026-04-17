Search underway for Alberta woman, 82, lost in Saskatchewan with her dog

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Diane Cooper and her Dalmatian have been missing for more than 10 days, and RCMP believe the 82-year-old Alberta woman is somewhere in Saskatchewan.

Her last confirmed sighting was in Hoosier, Sask., a community 260 kilometres from Saskatoon, 11 days ago. If seen, she may be “disoriented and confused,” according to Mounties’ news release.

Mounties believe she is still travelling with her dog, Halo.

Initially, after their disappearance on April 6, an Air Tag tracking Cooper and Halo’s location was responsive, and said she was near Veteran, Alta., according to Consort RCMP.

When police in Alberta responded to the call, they could not find her.

Officers also tracked her as passing through Stettler, Alta., and Hanna, Alta., that day. RCMP said they believe she was at those locations based on sightings of her dog, her vehicle and her key fob.

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A person in Stettler told Mounties they provided Cooper with directions to Calgary, which is a two-hour drive west, but she headed eastward.

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She was then spotted in Saskatchewan at 11 p.m. Her vehicle was seen in a Hoosier business’s surveillance footage. The clips of Cooper, with Halo in the back, were shared with police a week later, the RCMP said. This was the last confirmed sighting of the two.

Her Air Tag stopped sending her location the following day.

Cooper is described as having blue eyes and white hair, with a slim build. She is five feet one inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and should be wearing eyeglasses.

Cooper is believed to be driving her grey Toyota C-HR XLE, with Alberta licence plate LVA978.

View image in full screen Diane Cooper is pictured filling her Toyota crossover with fuel in Stettler, Alta., on April 6. Photo from Consort RCMP. Consort RCMP

On April 8, Mounties in Alberta and Saskatchewan requested the public’s assistance in finding Cooper and received multiple tips. None of the information reported panned out, and the search for Cooper continued.

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“[An] Alberta RCMP Air Services flight was completed with negative results” on that day, according to a news release sent out on Friday.

Tips are being continuously sent to the Mounties to no avail, they said. Both provinces have searched via air. The Saskatchewan RCMP’s search and rescue, marshal services and surveillance, and traffic services units were all notified of the missing woman on Wednesday.

View image in full screen Diane Cooper has been missing from Alberta since April 6. RCMP have responded to numerous tips but have not been able to locate the 82-year-old. Photo from Consort RCMP. Consort RCMP

Anyone with information is urged to contact Consort RCMP.