Key byelections underway with Carney on the verge of majority

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Three key federal byelections are underway on Monday, with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal party teetering on the edge of a majority in the House of Commons.

Just over half of Canadians want the federal Liberals to win enough seats in Monday’s byelections to give Carney a majority government, new polling suggests.

The Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News found that 53 per cent of Canadians want the Liberals to form a majority, while 47 per cent are opposed to the idea.

2:05 Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection

The byelections on April 13 are taking place in the ridings of:

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The byelections follow a number of MP departures and controversial ballot counting.

If the Liberals win two of the three byelections, they will hold 173 seats, or 174 seats if they win all three byelections, which would let them pass legislation without needing to rely on the Speaker or any other parties to support them.

Polls will open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. local time for Scarborough Southwest and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time for University-Rosedale and Terrebonne, Elections Canada said.