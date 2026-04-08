Ex-Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu crosses floor to Liberals

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30 comments

  1. TiredMom
    April 8, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    What is a democracy if votes for a specific party don’t count. This has gotten out of hand. They should only be allowed to recind their seat.

  2. Anonymous
    April 8, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    Alberta is gone. The death of a country in real-time.

  3. Malcolm Amber
    April 8, 2026 at 12:27 pm

    “The past year has been like no other that Canada has ever faced, and I’ve heard clearly from constituents that you want serious leadership and a real plan to build a stronger and more independent Canadian economy,” So why didn’t you run under the Liberal banner and let your constituents vote you in? Because you would have lost. Better to get voted in as a Con, wait for some goodies and then switch.

  4. alfred mannion
    April 8, 2026 at 12:20 pm

    just another useless politicians, why vote??

  5. Anonymous
    April 8, 2026 at 12:19 pm

    Liberals like to claim that they’re standing up for democracy. Until it becomes inconvenient. Whatever it takes to hold on to power, that’s the Liberals’ guiding principle.

  6. Wes
    April 8, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    Elections no longer matter. Just sleeper politicians waiting for the right bribe to cross the floor.

  7. Girth Brooks
    April 8, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    MPs, MLAs, MPPs, etc., have one job: get re-elected. Apparently, by any means possible.
    Election laws need to be changed so that floor crossers must sit as independents until a by-election in their riding is had.

  8. Willow.
    April 8, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    Ben it’s never ok for MPs to betray the Canadian voters no matter which way they cross the floor. It may have always been there but that doesn’t make it right and Carney is saying to Canadians that Canada’s democracy means nothing by abusing this process for his own gain.

  9. RF
    April 8, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    IF Carney gets a majority through floor crossings, you will see the support for separation grow dramatically in Alberta. This is ridiculous. A majority should be ONLY given as a mandate by the people of Canada, NOT backroom dealings.

  10. Willow.
    April 8, 2026 at 12:09 pm

    Another MP that has betrayed the Canadians that voted for her. It must be costing Carney and this Liberal government a fortune to get MPs to cross the floor and betray the Canadian voters. I guess if you cannot win a majority you can always buy one. So much for Canadian democracy why bother having elections just let the politicians decide who should be in government

  11. Whatever
    April 8, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    This country is a joke!

  12. Marc
    April 8, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    Bravo.

  13. Edward
    April 8, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Anti-Canadian, and anti-Democratic RATS!!

  14. Preston Manning
    April 8, 2026 at 11:57 am

    @ Tom who is just now getting sick of politicians…Dude, only divorce lawyers are slimier…

  15. Anonymous
    April 8, 2026 at 11:55 am

    Liberal Plant. Politics can not be trusted in this country anymore. There is some serious corruption going on behind the curtain.

  16. uncle Fester Jivani
    April 8, 2026 at 11:54 am

    Now they are really scraping the bottom of the cistern in Con ranks. This one is definitely a throw-back. She was going to lose big next time anyway.

  17. Les
    April 8, 2026 at 11:53 am

    This isn’t what their constituents voted for. There should be bi-elections for these traitors.

  18. Anonymous
    April 8, 2026 at 11:53 am

    Th Electorate need to demand accountability from this traitor

  19. Anonymous
    April 8, 2026 at 11:52 am

    what is the point then in having elections?

  20. Ben
    April 8, 2026 at 11:51 am

    When Liberals cross the floor to the Conservatives, it’s okay, but if it’s the other way around it’s not okay?! Canadians are confused by the flip flops from Poilievre and the conservatives.

  21. Stockwell Day
    April 8, 2026 at 11:51 am

    @ the great god….grow up. At least you aren’t babbling for five years about socks anymore. PP fan…pfffftttt….

  22. The Great God
    April 8, 2026 at 11:46 am

    Brookfield is buying politicians I see……

  23. Tom
    April 8, 2026 at 11:39 am

    So sick and tired of this treachery by politicians who are betraying their constituents who voted for a specific political platform. Then once elected to represent them in a political party in parliament the MP turns on their constituents and uses their position to gain personally. This should automatically trigger a by- election.

  24. Not a Liberal
    April 8, 2026 at 11:24 am

    Carney bribing them to cross the floor with our money. Libs are out next election anyway so idgaf either way.

  25. Eduardo Mustachio
    April 8, 2026 at 11:16 am

    Kinda perplexed here…people in their riding voted for her running on a conservative platform and the voila , she switched Liberal
    Not that I care cause Canada is too far gone to be saved but this undermines the will of tye people, doesn’t it?

  26. Fred Flintstone
    April 8, 2026 at 11:12 am

    D- bag

  27. Anonymous
    April 8, 2026 at 11:12 am

    D-bag

  28. K. Kent
    April 8, 2026 at 11:12 am

    This is absolutely the most corrupt party ever!!
    Crossing the floor is not only a violation of the rights of the people who voted the person in but shows how untrustworthy these people are. Not only should they immediately loose their riding but banned from politics all together. If this does not go unchallenged we are all doomed to the corrupt Liberal government. Don’t be fools, speak up and have your voices heard.

  29. Denise
    April 8, 2026 at 11:09 am

    Back stabber

  30. Denise
    April 8, 2026 at 11:08 am

    Traitor

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Canada

Ex-Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu crosses floor to Liberals

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 11:04 am
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Longtime Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu crosses floor to Liberals'
Longtime Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu crosses floor to Liberals
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on social media Wednesday that ex-Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu has joined the Liberal caucus. She is the fifth opposition MP and fourth Conservative MP to join the Liberals since last year’s election.
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Former Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu has crossed the floor to the Liberals, becoming the latest to switch over to the government caucus and bringing Prime Minister Mark Carney just one seat away from a functional majority.

The move from Gladu, the MP for the Ontario riding of Sarnia—Lambton–Bkejwanong, comes days before three byelections are set to be held that could reset the balance of power in Parliament.

Carney and Gladu both issued statements Wednesday morning to announce the move, with the prime minister saying he was “honoured” to welcome Gladu into the Liberal caucus.

Gladu said she had heard from her constituents that they want “serious leadership and a real plan” for the economy, and that she had made “a choice to do the best thing for our community’s priorities, and importantly, for our country.”

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday, Gladu said Carney had “invited me to bring my experience, my talents and my views into the large Liberal tent, and I think that will have a better effect inside than it will outside.”

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“We need a serious leader who can address the uncertainty that has arrived due to the unjustified American tariffs,” she said. “We need a global leader with a plan to make a more resilient Canada, a stronger Canada, a more self-reliant Canada for this critical moment.

“That man is our prime minister, Mark Carney.”

Carney highlighted Gladu’s engineering and business experience and called her “one of the most collaborative members of Parliament, working across party lines on important issues” since she was first elected in 2015.

“(She’s) really dedicated to her electors in Sarnia—Lambton–Bkejwanong, which I am informed rightly means ‘where the waters meet,'” he said. “And the waters, in my analogy, are meeting in service of Canadians at this crucial time for our country.

“We couldn’t be happier to have this expertise, experience and energy coming to our team.”

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Gladu previously ran for the Conservative leadership in 2020 and is an engineer by trade.

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She has also generated controversy in the past with her public comments and social conservative views.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was criticized by then-Conservative leader Erin O’Toole for downplaying the severity of the virus and the safety of vaccines in an interview. She later apologized.

Gladu also appeared to promote unproven treatments for COVID-19 and pushed for workplaces to reopen at the height of the pandemic, in comments she later said were taken out of context.

While running for the Conservative leadership in 2020 against O’Toole, Gladu said she would allow caucus members to bring forward private members bills to restrict abortion, saying it would allow for “healthy discussion.”

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Gladu also sparked an angry response from the Mexican government in 2018 when she implied that many Mexican visitors to Canada are involved in the illegal drug trade.

That statement came during debate over legislation that ultimately made marijuana legal across Canada, a policy Gladu opposed.

After Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won the party leadership in 2022, Gladu said in a statement that she was “proud to have supported him every step of the way, and looking forward to uniting our party under his leadership.”

Poilievre has yet to comment on Gladu’s decision to cross the floor.

Carney majority within reach

Gladu’s crossing to the Liberals puts the governing party at 171 seats in the House of Commons — just one seat shy of a functional majority.

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That would require House of Commons Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia to break ties when voting on legislation and motions. Although Scarpaleggia is a Liberal MP, he is not guaranteed to side with his party.

If the Liberals get 173 seats, that would secure a slim but “full” majority government that does not rely on the Speaker breaking ties.

Click to play video: '3 byelections called as Liberals near majority'
3 byelections called as Liberals near majority

Byelections are set to be held in three ridings Monday, including Terrebonne, the Quebec riding where last year’s election was called for the Liberal candidate by one vote. The Supreme Court of Canada later nullified the result after a challenge from the Bloc Quebecois.

While Terrebonne remains a toss-up between the Liberals and the Bloc, the other two byelection ridings — Scarborough Southwest and University–Rosedale, both in the Greater Toronto Area — are considered safe Liberal seats.

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Carney’s Liberals were elected to government last April with 170 seats, including Terrebonne. Several Liberal MPs have also retired since then, fluctuating their seat count.

Since December, three other former Conservative MPs — Chris d’Entremont, Michael Ma and Matt Jeneroux — have crossed the floor to the Liberals, while Lori Idlout switched from the NDP to join the government caucus last month.

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