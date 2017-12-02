Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu recites anti-cannabis poem in House of Commons

Sarnia-Lampton Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu asked the Senate to “keep our great country safe from all the weed,” in a poem on Friday.

The Conservative Party’s health critic Gladu delivered the anti-pot address ahead of question period, and has been a vocal adversary to the Liberals’ plan to legalize cannabis in July of 2018.

The Senate held their first debate about Bill C-45 on Thursday afternoon after the federal bill was passed by the House of Commons on Monday. Eight provinces thus far have revealed sales and distribution plans according to the federal deadline for Canadian legal access to marijuana on July 1, 2018.

This followed a comment made recently by Conservative MP Peter Kent claiming that cannabis products are just as deadly as fentanyl. Kent said during a House debate last week that putting cannabis plants on personal property would be “virtually the same as putting fentanyl on a shelf within reach of kids.”

Furthermore, Gladu previously stated earlier this year that legalizing cannabis would see children become “drug mules.”

Here’s a transcript of Gladu’s poem:

My speaker, I want to protest an ill thought out bill,

That is passing through parliament here on the hill,

The bill that is bad is called C-45,

It has so many flaws it just shouldn’t survive,

The Grits will allow four pot plants in each dwelling,

Regardless of how bad each place will be smelling,

With mold, ventilation as issues unplanned,

This bill will not keep pot from our children’s hand,

There are more new infractions within this new rule,

That our courts will be flooded as will every school,

With drug-impaired driving and challenges there,

The doubling of traffic deaths and Liberals don’t care,

The provinces and police in every town,

Have all asked the Liberals to slow this bill down,

With nearly 200 more days left til the day,

Nobody but our party stands in the way,

We hope that the Senate will do its true deed,

And keep our great country safe from all the weed.