Carney says ex-NDP floor-crosser Lori Idlout is ‘invaluable’ for Liberals

Nunavut MP Lori Idlout brings an “invaluable contribution” to the Liberal caucus, Prime Minister Mark Carney said a day after she crossed the floor from the NDP to the Liberals.

“I’m honoured to welcome Nunavut Member of Parliament, Lori Idlout, to the team as the newest member of our Liberal caucus,” Carney said in a social media post, along with a picture of him with Idlout.

Idlout is the Liberals’ fourth floor-crosser, putting the minority government in position to gain a majority in the House of Commons should the Liberals win at least two of three byelections set for April 13.

Idlout follows former Conservatives Chris D’Entremont, Michael Ma and Matt Jeneroux from the opposition benches to the government side.

I'm honoured to welcome Nunavut Member of Parliament, Lori Idlout, to the team as the newest member of our Liberal caucus. Working in partnership to build a strong North and strong Nunavut is essential to building a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Canada, with lasting… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 11, 2026

“At this important moment in our history, Canadians are coming together to build a strong future. Lori’s voice and leadership will make an invaluable contribution to this work as part of Canada’s new government,” Carney said Wednesday morning.

Idlout, a lawyer who is an Inuk person, was elected twice as a New Democrat, in 2021 and again in 2025. As recently as last Thursday, she spoke at an Avi Lewis NDP leadership campaign event in Ottawa.

“We’re very disappointed,” NDP interim Leader Davies said in a statement issued after learning about the defection late Tuesday.

“The position of the New Democrats on floor crossing is long-standing and clear. We believe that when someone rejects the decision of their electors and wants to join another party, they should put that decision to their voters.”