Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. James Bilodeau
    March 11, 2026 at 10:44 am

    R.I.P. Canada and democracy. I see why they were so fast in passing anti lynching laws. About the only thing the passed other than pay increases

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Carney says ex-NDP floor-crosser Lori Idlout is ‘invaluable’ for Liberals

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 10:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians want floor-crossing MPs to face immediate byelections, new polls show'
Canadians want floor-crossing MPs to face immediate byelections, new polls show
WATCH ABOVE: Canadians want floor-crossing MPs to face immediate byelections, new polls show
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nunavut MP Lori Idlout brings an “invaluable contribution” to the Liberal caucus, Prime Minister Mark Carney said a day after she crossed the floor from the NDP to the Liberals.

“I’m honoured to welcome Nunavut Member of Parliament, Lori Idlout, to the team as the newest member of our Liberal caucus,” Carney said in a social media post, along with a picture of him with Idlout.

Idlout is the Liberals’ fourth floor-crosser, putting the minority government in position to gain a majority in the House of Commons should the Liberals win at least two of three byelections set for April 13.

Idlout follows former Conservatives Chris D’Entremont, Michael Ma and Matt Jeneroux from the opposition benches to the government side.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this important moment in our history, Canadians are coming together to build a strong future. Lori’s voice and leadership will make an invaluable contribution to this work as part of Canada’s new government,” Carney said Wednesday morning.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Idlout, a lawyer who is an Inuk person, was elected twice as a New Democrat, in 2021 and again in 2025. As recently as last Thursday,  she spoke at an Avi Lewis NDP leadership campaign event in Ottawa.

“We’re very disappointed,” NDP interim Leader Davies said in a statement issued after learning about the defection late Tuesday.

“The position of the New Democrats on floor crossing is long-standing and clear. We believe that when someone rejects the decision of their electors and wants to join another party, they should put that decision to their voters.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices