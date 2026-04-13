Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada byelection results: Terrebonne

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 6:00 am
1 min read
FILE - People make their way to a polling station on the day of the federal election in Ottawa, on April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
FILE - People make their way to a polling station on the day of the federal election in Ottawa, on April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Voters are heading back to the polls for a byelection in the federal riding of Terrebonne on Monday, just under a year after one of the closest and most disputed election results in Canadian history.

In last year’s general election, Terrebonne was called for Liberal Tatiana Auguste by just one vote, flipping the riding from incumbent Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné.

The Supreme Court of Canada nullified the result earlier this year after a challenge from the Bloc over a ballot processing error, which the party said would have resulted in a tie.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Auguste and Sinclair-Desgagné are facing off again in a rematch that is expected to be close once more.

Conservative candidate Adrienne Charles, New Democrat candidate Maxime Beaudoin and Green Party candidate Benjamin Rankin are also all seeking the riding for a second time.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly four dozen other candidates are also on the ballot, thanks to a campaign by the Longest Ballot Committee that is pushing for electoral reform.

Click to play video: 'Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection'
Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices