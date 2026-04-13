Canada byelection results: Terrebonne

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Voters are heading back to the polls for a byelection in the federal riding of Terrebonne on Monday, just under a year after one of the closest and most disputed election results in Canadian history.

In last year’s general election, Terrebonne was called for Liberal Tatiana Auguste by just one vote, flipping the riding from incumbent Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné.

The Supreme Court of Canada nullified the result earlier this year after a challenge from the Bloc over a ballot processing error, which the party said would have resulted in a tie.

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Auguste and Sinclair-Desgagné are facing off again in a rematch that is expected to be close once more.

Conservative candidate Adrienne Charles, New Democrat candidate Maxime Beaudoin and Green Party candidate Benjamin Rankin are also all seeking the riding for a second time.

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Nearly four dozen other candidates are also on the ballot, thanks to a campaign by the Longest Ballot Committee that is pushing for electoral reform.