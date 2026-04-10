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Canada

Canadian Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II crew to splash down after historic moon trip

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2026 7:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Artemis II crew prepares for dangerous return home'
Artemis II crew prepares for dangerous return home
WATCH: Artemis II crew prepares for dangerous return home
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Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his three American crewmates are on the homestretch of Artemis II’s historic trip to the moon.

NASA says the four-person crew and their Orion spacecraft are to splash down tonight in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, Calif., travelling at a mind-boggling 38,000 kilometres an hour.

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The astronauts looped the moon this week in a six-hour lunar flyby that took them farther into space than any humans before.

Their return marks the end of a 10-day mission that saw humans examine the moon up close for the first time since the Apollo flights of the 1960s and ’70s.

Space officials say Artemis is ushering in a new era of space exploration, with hopes of planting boots on the moon by 2028.

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NASA says after splashdown, the crew will be examined aboard the USS John P. Murtha before flying to Johnson Space Center in Houston.

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