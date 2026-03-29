Flames ignite offence, burn Canucks 7-3

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CALGARY – Matt Coronato extended his point streak to five games with a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames scored four times in the second period in a 7-3 NHL victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Morgan Frost also had a goal and two assists for Calgary (31-34-8). Joel Farabee, Ryan Strome, Olli Maatta, Zayne Parekh and Adam Klapka rounded out the scoring. The Flames finished 5-0-1 on their six-game homestand.

Liam Ohgren, Jake DeBrusk and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver (21-43-8). The last-place Canucks have lost five straight.

Getting the start for Calgary, Dustin Wolf had 31 stops to win his third straight and improve to 22-25-3.

For the Canucks, Nikita Tolopilo was beaten four times on 11 shots before getting pulled early in the second. He falls to 5-7-2. Kevin Lankinen gave up three goals on 12 shots in relief.

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The Flames entered the game as the league’s lowest-scoring team, averaging 2.47 goals per game. The seven goals ties a season-high output. Calgary also scored seven in a 7-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 8.

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Calgary will look to carry its momentum into a difficult six-game road trip that begins Monday against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Vancouver is closing in on clinching last place. With 10 games to go, they are 17 points behind the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, who are tied for second-last.

Flames: With a goal and assist, Maatta has 10 points in 12 games since joining the club at the trade deadline. That leads the team. He had one point in 22 games with Utah at the time of the trade. Parekh also had an assist for his first career multi-point game. Brennan Othmann had an assist in his Flames debut.

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KEY MOMENT

Leading 3-1 early in the second, Calgary scored 11 seconds apart to blow the game open. Maatta’s goal at 4:36 ended the night for Tolopilo. The Flames went right back on the attack off the ensuing face off with Frost beating Lankinen on a backhand.

KEY STAT

Twenty-year-old Matvei Gridin had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (one goal, four assists), which is the longest by a Calgary rookie since Matthew Tkachuk had a nine-game streak in 2016-17.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Flames: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2026.