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2 comments

  1. Try This
    March 18, 2026 at 6:22 pm

    Condolences to the family. However this is another case where a bicycle (motorized) driver did not understand that they have to follow the rules of the road and not try to sneak past the train crossing barriers. – we need to get that message through to people. Instead of showing people on motorized skateboards and bicycles breaking the law, lets try to educate them, and show the right way.

  2. Wendy Herzick
    March 18, 2026 at 5:57 pm

    So horrible God Bless their Family sending 🙏 💔 😞 so sorry for your loss XOXO

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Child dies after being struck by train in Mississauga, closures in effect

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 18, 2026 4:14 pm
1 min read
A child has reportedly been struck by a train in Mississauga, prompting a large emergency response and road closures in the area, police say. View image in full screen
A child has reportedly been struck by a train in Mississauga, prompting a large emergency response and road closures in the area, police say. Global News
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A child has been struck and killed by a train in Mississauga, according to Metrolinx.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Alexandra Avenue and Fourth Street in Mississauga near Lakeshore Road East around 2:45 p.m.

The boy, believed by police to be between 12 and 13 years old, was hit by a train, prompting a large emergency response and road closures in the area, Peel Regional Police said in a news conference Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation suggests the child was riding a motorized bike and went around a barrier before being struck by the train, police said.

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Investigators say all indications are that traffic signals were functioning properly at the time.

The investigation will be led by Metrolinx, with Peel police assisting. Police say they will also be investigating the death.

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Metrolinx confirmed to Global News that the incident occurred on the Lakeshore West line between Long Branch and Port Credit GO stations.

“There is currently no train service operating through the area,” Metrolinx said in a statement late Wednesday afternoon.

Train service is running between Long Branch and Union Station, as well as between Port Credit and stations west toward Niagara. Bus shuttles are operating between Port Credit and Long Branch GO stations.

Road closures are in effect, with Fourth Street shut down from Ogden Avenue to Alexandra Avenue.  Alexandra Avenue is closed from Fourth Street to Lakeshore Road East.

Police extended their condolences to the child’s family for their tragic loss.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes as delays are expected.

More to come…

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