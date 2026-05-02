Gordie Howe bridge deal not yet finalized but talks ‘promising,’ U.S. ambassador says

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The U.S. ambassador to Canada says Washington and Ottawa have yet to finalize the terms of an agreement, a stalemate that is currently prohibiting the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Pete Hoekstra spoke with Republican House Speaker Matt Hall and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this week to provide an update on the negotiations surrounding the 2.5-km cable-stayed bridge.

Despite previous demands from President Donald Trump that the U.S. should own half of the bridge, the Detroit News reported that Hoekstra insisted “this will get worked out.”

“At the end of the day, the president will have to sign off on it,” Hoekstra said. “There’s a lot of issues right now between the U.S. and Canada. The bridge is one more.”

The U.S. ambassador was reported saying current discussions between the U.S. and Canada have been “positive,” a sentiment that was shared by Prime Minister Mark Carney following a call he had with Trump in February.

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2:34 Doug Ford says if Trump doesn’t open Gordie Howe Bridge, he might allow Windsor to set up tolls

“We discussed the bridge. I explained that Canada paid for the construction of the bridge — $6.4 billion — that the ownership is shared between the state of Michigan and the Government of Canada,” Carney told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting.

Hoekstra said the major holdup is that the project came in “massively over budget.” The bridge was initially projected to cost $4.7 billion but has since risen to $6.4 billion.

Under the initial agreement signed by Canada and the U.S. in 2012, Canada would collect toll revenue until the bridge is paid off. At that point, Michigan would receive a share of the profits.

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According to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the standard toll for small-and medium-sized personal vehicles will be $8.00 CAD, while the toll for large commercial and passenger vehicles, as well as hazardous and oversized vehicles, will be $12 CAD.

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The U.S. ambassador expressed concern with the length of time it will take Canada to recoup its costs, and by extension, for Michigan to reap any financial benefit.

In an email statement sent to Global News, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he remains confident the bridge will open, pointing to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority’s continued guidance of a spring launch.

2:15 Why is Trump threatening to block the Gordie Howe bridge from opening?

“Our side is ready,” Dilkens said. “Ambassador Hoekstra has indicated the final terms between Canada and the U.S. have yet to be reached, but he has also said he believes it will get worked out.”

Dilkens added he is hopeful the bridge will open in May, saying Windsor “has waited long enough.”

He also pushed back on the idea of renegotiating terms, saying an agreement reached more than a decade ago remains “fair and reasonable.”

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“There is no need for a new agreement because an agreement is already in place,” Dilkens said, adding that reopening negotiations creates uncertainty for businesses and workers who rely on the cross-border corridor.

Dilkens also defended the planned toll structure, saying residents would welcome lower costs compared with the existing Ambassador Bridge.

2:18 Trump’s Gordie Howe bridge threat ‘doesn’t make any sense’: Windsor mayor

While Windsor officials have said the agreement is fair, the city is also seeking additional federal support for community organizations affected by delays.

On April 27, city council passed a motion from Coun. Fred Francis, requesting staff send letters to the federal government asking for increased financial assistance.

He said as a result of delays in the bridge’s opening, neighbourhoods have had to deal with continued disruptions.

“In the past, our community has been fortunate to get community grants as a result of the bridge, hosting the bridge and dealing with the impacts of the building, the delays, and obviously there’s been a significant delay now,” Francis said in council.

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Dilkens said while the city has not been directly impacted in some ways, repeated delays create uncertainty that affects growth.

“Every month of delay is a month of opportunity lost,” he said, adding the project is expected to transform trade and supply chain efficiency across the region.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan was developed to provide funding for infrastructure, workforce development and community organization investment since construction began.

Community organizations have been able to apply annually for amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 CAD for funding for events, programming and infrastructure improvements.

According to the Community Benefits Fall 2025 report, more than 290 local businesses have engaged on the project and more than $9.1 million was spent on small-scale purchases under $25,000 from local businesses.

The bridge was initially slated to open in the fall of 2025, but delays pushed that opening to 2026. The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has said the bridge is expected to open this spring but has yet to give an official date.