‘We need more answers’: Rally for N.S. missing kids 1 year after disappearance

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A Nova Scotia community is gathering Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of two young siblings in an effort to show that Lilly and Jack Sullivan are never far from their minds.

Lilly and Jack, aged six and four at the time, were reported missing from their home in Lansdowne Station in Pictou County, N.S., on May 2, 2025.

It was reported to police at the time that the children had wandered away from their family property.

Despite weeks and months of extensive searches and an ongoing police investigation involving multiple agencies, there has been no sign of the brother and sister.

A public gathering, which organizers are calling a Rally for Justice, is scheduled for 2 p.m. outside the RCMP detachment in Stellarton, N.S.

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Kent Corbett is organizing the event with Belynda Gray, the children’s paternal grandmother.

Corbett said the event will include speeches and a renewed call for answers because the community feels lost without them.

“The two vigils that were previously held were great at those points,” he said.

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“But at this time, we figured that we have no answers from the RCMP and so we wanted to make sure that the RCMP know that the public’s not going to forget about it and we need more answers as to what happened.”

For their part, RCMP say they want answers too.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, the officer in charge of major crimes stressed that investigators have not given up and that “we want answers as much as everybody else.”

“Ever since this began, the RCMP has been actively engaged in pursuing the answers as to what happened with Jack and Lilly. This is a critical question for our community when two young children go missing and we have no answers,” Staff Sgt. Rob McCamon said.

“We’ve not let up the steam and we won’t.”

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RCMP said investigators have formally interviewed 106 people, administered polygraphs, reviewed 8,132 video files and executed warrants for “materials and digital devices of those closest to the children.” That material has included phone and banking records.

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As well, police report evaluating and prioritizing 1,191 tips.

This week, they made an appeal to the public for “fact-based tips” as they try to determine what happened to the children.

Jim Hoskins, a retired Halifax Regional Police staff sergeant who has been watching the case unfold, says he’s not surprised it’s been a year and there are still few to no public answers as to what might have happened.

“That doesn’t mean [police] don’t have some hypothesis as to what has happened,” Hoskins said.

“If they don’t have one now, I’d be surprised they don’t have some ideas what happened.”

RCMP maintain there’s no evidence the Sullivan children were abducted. Currently, it’s still considered a missing persons case but McCamon admitted it’s unlikely they are alive.

“I think the chances that Jack and Lilly are alive are very slim,” he said.