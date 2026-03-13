Sudden snow blast causing collisions on Ontario roads, police forces say

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A snow system that moved through several parts of southern Ontario Friday has caused numerous collisions, multiple police forces say.

Environment Canada had placed many regions, including Toronto, under a special weather statement with five to eight cm of snow expected to fall between the morning and early afternoon.

The federal weather agency warned the hourly snowfall rates may result in roads and highways becoming quickly snow-covered and slippery.

“Hazardous winter travel conditions are expected. Snow is expected to diminish in intensity this afternoon and will likely change to rain showers as temperatures rise above the freezing mark,” it said.

“Falling temperatures overnight may lead to icy roads and sidewalks. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post on X the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Guelph were closed due to a crash earlier in the morning.

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“It is slippery. Reduce speeds,” he said.

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“Put on your headlights if you’re out on the roads and give yourself lots of space and lots of time.”

Winter weather hitting the #GTHA.

Full closure of EB #Hwy401/Guelph Line.

Problems SB #Hwy8 approaching Sports World due to slippery roads. #OnStorm. ^ks pic.twitter.com/7aCjcKXtoZ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 13, 2026

Dufferin County OPP said in a post on X Friday afternoon that Airport Road was closed from Hockley Road to 5 Sideroad in Mono due to several collisions. Injuries were being assessed, it added.

In King City, a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus was reported at 1:52 p.m., OPP said. No one was injured.

Meanwhile in Hamilton, police said the Claremont Access was temporarily closed in both directions due to extremely icy road conditions.

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“Several vehicles have become stuck and crews are currently working to clear them from the roadway. Hamilton police are on scene, and the City of Hamilton has been notified and is dispatching salt trucks to treat the road,” the force said in a post on X.

“Please avoid the Claremont Access and use alternate routes until further notice. We will provide updates as the situation improves.”

Even NAV Canada, the nation’s air navigation service provider, said the weather was causing delays at Pearson airport.