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Canada

Alberta increases fines for distracted driving, other offences by up to 50 per cent

By Skylar Peters & Craig Momney Global News
Posted March 13, 2026 1:18 pm
2 min read
A Calgary police officer was injured during a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Stoney Trail S.E. at 88 Street S.E. on Friday, March 21, 2025. View image in full screen
A Calgary police officer was injured during a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Stoney Trail S.E. at 88 Street S.E. on March 21, 2025. Global News
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Alberta’s government wants to send a clear message to drivers — if you’re behaving dangerously on its roads, it’s going to cost you.

Starting March 13, fines for several offences will increase by up to 50 per cent.

“This is the first time that traffic fines have increased since 2015,” the province said in a statement to Global News. “Improving safety requires coordination at every level of government, and Alberta remains committed to working with municipal and policing partners to help keep all road users safe.”

Fines for common traffic offences, such as distracted driving, will increase by 30 per cent.

The province says what used to be a $300 ticket for distracted driving will now cost $390.

Offences such as careless driving, excessive speeding, racing or stunting will increase by 50 per cent.

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All tickets issued by Alberta law enforcement agencies on or after March 13 will be subject to the change.

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Demerit points, which are a part of several offences, such as distracted driving, won’t be increasing, but the province says it’s considering further changes to the Traffic Safety Act.

One expert says the headline might grab motorists’ attention, but the impacts already span far beyond the amount of those fines.

“There’s insurance premium implications,” explained Rob de Pruis, national director of Consumer and Industry Relations for the Insurance Bureau of Canada. “And those convictions can also stay and impact your premiums for up to three years. So there can be a long-term consequence.”

In 2025, Calgary police issued 2,294 distracted driving tickets, while Edmonton police issued nearly 3,100.

A focused effort in February of this year netted an additional 257 tickets in Calgary.

“Distracted drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a collision than other motorists,” the Calgary Police Service said in a statement. “These collisions are preventable — drivers need to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.”

The city is dealing with a rash of traffic incidents on its roads to start 2026, including 80 collisions involving pedestrians in the first two months of the year.

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That number doesn’t include a young boy who was hit at a marked crosswalk earlier this week, breaking his leg in three places. The driver involved in that incident fled the scene and Calgary police are still searching for them.

“You do have an obligation to make sure that you pay attention when you’re driving,” de Pruis said. “And we want to make sure that people are reminded they have a role to play … they’re in control of their vehicle when they’re travelling on the roadways for their protection and for the protection of others.”

Click to play video: '12-year-old Calgary hit-and-run victim speaks out as police search for suspect’s vehicle'
12-year-old Calgary hit-and-run victim speaks out as police search for suspect’s vehicle
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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