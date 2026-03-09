Threat against Premier Doug Ford lead to charge for Hamilton man

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing charges in relation to a threat made against Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the second such incident in less than a week.

Ontario Provincial Police’s protective services section (PSS) said they began an investigation on Feb. 22 into a threat made against Ford.

They said as a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Lucas Bauer was arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

According to OPP, the man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on April 13.

“Threats are criminal in nature and will not be tolerated. The OPP takes every incident seriously and is committed to investigating these matters, regardless of who is impacted,” said Insp. Anton Jelich in a statement.

The case is the second to be announced by the OPP in the past week, with a separate arrest of an Allison, Ont., man being reported last Thursday.

In that case, OPP said the alleged threats dated back to Feb. 13, when members of the PPS began an investigation.

Police said 20-year-old Ramy Jamil Hanna was arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause harm.

Hanna was also released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

Last week, the RCMP also announced charges against a Winnipeg man after he was accused of “targeting” Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Jewish and Muslim communities in posts on X.

The RCMP revealed the charges on March 2, but the investigation began on Jan. 16. They said in a news release that a user on the platform X had posted threats targeting Carney and inciting hatred towards the Jewish and Muslim communities.

The RCMP did not specify what was said, but added that it’s mandated to investigate criminal offences arising from terrorism, espionage, cyberattacks, nuclear security risks and foreign-influenced activities, among others.

Anyone with information regarding the Hamilton case is being asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to stay anonymous.

— With files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea