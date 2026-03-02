Winnipeg man charged over X posts targeting Carney, Jewish and Muslim communities

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after being accused of “targeting” Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Jewish and Muslim communities in posts on X.

The RCMP announced the charges on Monday after it began investigating the matter in January.

It said officers began probing the posts on Jan. 16. The force said in a news release that a user on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, had posted threats targeting Carney and inciting hatred towards the Jewish and Muslim communities.

The RCMP did not specify what was said, but added that it’s mandated to investigate criminal offences arising from terrorism, espionage, cyberattacks, nuclear security risks and foreign-influenced activities, among others.

“The security environment in which public figures operate continues to evolve both within Canada and abroad, and we recognize this is a time for increased vigilance,” the force said.

“As the investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be providing any further comments at this time.”

Jason Paul Rindall, 55, has been charged with one count of uttering a death threat to Carney, uttering a death threat to Muslim people and uttering a death threat to Jewish people.

Rindall remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 13.