Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alliston, Ont. man charged with threatening Premier Doug Ford

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 1:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Rising threats against politicians are not likely to slow down, according to the RCMP'
Rising threats against politicians are not likely to slow down, according to the RCMP
WATCH: Rising threats against politicians are not likely to slow down, according to the RCMP – Jan 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Alliston, Ont., man is facing charges after being accused of making threats against Premier Doug Ford.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that the alleged threats date back to Feb. 13, when members of its protective services section (PSS) began an investigation.

Police said 20-year-old Ramy Jamil Hanna was later arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe,” OPP Insp. Anton Jelich of PSS said in a news release.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The OPP takes matters involving threats seriously, regardless of who experiences them, and will fully investigate.”

Earlier this week, charges against a Winnipeg man were announced after he was accused of “targeting” Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Jewish and Muslim communities in posts on X.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP revealed the charges on Monday; it began investigating the matter on Jan. 16.

The force said in a news release that a user on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, had posted threats targeting Carney and inciting hatred towards the Jewish and Muslim communities.

Trending Now

The RCMP did not specify what was said, but added that it’s mandated to investigate criminal offences arising from terrorism, espionage, cyberattacks, nuclear security risks and foreign-influenced activities, among others.

“The security environment in which public figures operate continues to evolve both within Canada and abroad, and we recognize this is a time for increased vigilance,” the force said.

“As the investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be providing any further comments at this time.”

Jason Paul Rindall, 55, has been charged with one count of uttering a death threat to Carney, uttering a death threat to Muslim people and uttering a death threat to Jewish people.

Rindall remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 13.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices