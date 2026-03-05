Alliston, Ont. man charged with threatening Premier Doug Ford

Send this page to someone via email

An Alliston, Ont., man is facing charges after being accused of making threats against Premier Doug Ford.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that the alleged threats date back to Feb. 13, when members of its protective services section (PSS) began an investigation.

Police said 20-year-old Ramy Jamil Hanna was later arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe,” OPP Insp. Anton Jelich of PSS said in a news release.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The OPP takes matters involving threats seriously, regardless of who experiences them, and will fully investigate.”

Earlier this week, charges against a Winnipeg man were announced after he was accused of “targeting” Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Jewish and Muslim communities in posts on X.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP revealed the charges on Monday; it began investigating the matter on Jan. 16.

The force said in a news release that a user on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, had posted threats targeting Carney and inciting hatred towards the Jewish and Muslim communities.

The RCMP did not specify what was said, but added that it’s mandated to investigate criminal offences arising from terrorism, espionage, cyberattacks, nuclear security risks and foreign-influenced activities, among others.

“The security environment in which public figures operate continues to evolve both within Canada and abroad, and we recognize this is a time for increased vigilance,” the force said.

“As the investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be providing any further comments at this time.”

Jason Paul Rindall, 55, has been charged with one count of uttering a death threat to Carney, uttering a death threat to Muslim people and uttering a death threat to Jewish people.

Rindall remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 13.