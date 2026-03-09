Halifax council considers asking province to create dangerous dog registry

Send this page to someone via email

Two months after a Nova Scotia boy died in a dog attack, Halifax regional council is poised to vote on a plan aimed at keeping the province’s dangerous dogs on a shorter leash.

In Nova Scotia, municipalities are responsible for dog bylaws.

The new plan, however, proposes pressing the Nova Scotia government to take on the role of keeping track of dangerous dogs.

Under the current rules, municipalities can impose such a designation, but there’s nothing stopping owners from avoiding sanctions like muzzle orders by simply moving to another municipality.

2:17 Calls grow for stronger animal ownership laws after deadly attack in N.S.

That’s why the proposal, prepared by regional staff, is recommending the province establish a dangerous dog registry that would be open to all municipalities.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the plan recommends the province introduce legislation that would allow municipalities to seize dogs without a warrant following a serious attack or when public safety is at risk.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The plan, if approved by council on Tuesday, would start with Mayor Andy Filmore sending a letter outlining the proposals to Municipal Affairs Minister John MacDonald.

At least two Nova Scotia municipalities have tried to ban certain dog breeds in recent years, but neither local government was able to enforce its bylaw.

On Jan. 3, 13-year-old Drew Nickerson was riding his bike in rural Welshtown, N.S., when he was attacked by three large dogs. The Grade 8 student died from his injuries four days later in a Halifax hospital.

All three dogs were euthanized.