Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax council considers asking province to create dangerous dog registry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2026 1:29 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two months after a Nova Scotia boy died in a dog attack, Halifax regional council is poised to vote on a plan aimed at keeping the province’s dangerous dogs on a shorter leash.

In Nova Scotia, municipalities are responsible for dog bylaws.

The new plan, however, proposes pressing the Nova Scotia government to take on the role of keeping track of dangerous dogs.

Under the current rules, municipalities can impose such a designation, but there’s nothing stopping owners from avoiding sanctions like muzzle orders by simply moving to another municipality.

Click to play video: 'Calls grow for stronger animal ownership laws after deadly attack in N.S.'
Calls grow for stronger animal ownership laws after deadly attack in N.S.

That’s why the proposal, prepared by regional staff, is recommending the province establish a dangerous dog registry that would be open to all municipalities.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the plan recommends the province introduce legislation that would allow municipalities to seize dogs without a warrant following a serious attack or when public safety is at risk.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The plan, if approved by council on Tuesday, would start with Mayor Andy Filmore sending a letter outlining the proposals to Municipal Affairs Minister John MacDonald.

At least two Nova Scotia municipalities have tried to ban certain dog breeds in recent years, but neither local government was able to enforce its bylaw.

On Jan. 3, 13-year-old Drew Nickerson was riding his bike in rural Welshtown, N.S., when he was attacked by three large dogs. The Grade 8 student died from his injuries four days later in a Halifax hospital.

All three dogs were euthanized.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices