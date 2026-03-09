Halifax council considers asking province to create dangerous dog registry

Two months after a Nova Scotia boy died in a dog attack, Halifax regional council is poised to vote on a plan aimed at keeping the province’s dangerous dogs on a shorter leash.
In Nova Scotia, municipalities are responsible for dog bylaws.
The new plan, however, proposes pressing the Nova Scotia government to take on the role of keeping track of dangerous dogs.
Under the current rules, municipalities can impose such a designation, but there’s nothing stopping owners from avoiding sanctions like muzzle orders by simply moving to another municipality.
That’s why the proposal, prepared by regional staff, is recommending the province establish a dangerous dog registry that would be open to all municipalities.
As well, the plan recommends the province introduce legislation that would allow municipalities to seize dogs without a warrant following a serious attack or when public safety is at risk.
Get daily National news
The plan, if approved by council on Tuesday, would start with Mayor Andy Filmore sending a letter outlining the proposals to Municipal Affairs Minister John MacDonald.
At least two Nova Scotia municipalities have tried to ban certain dog breeds in recent years, but neither local government was able to enforce its bylaw.
On Jan. 3, 13-year-old Drew Nickerson was riding his bike in rural Welshtown, N.S., when he was attacked by three large dogs. The Grade 8 student died from his injuries four days later in a Halifax hospital.
All three dogs were euthanized.
Write a comment