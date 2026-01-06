Nova Scotia teen dies after being attacked by 3 dogs

Send this page to someone via email

A young teen from Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County who was attacked by three dogs over the weekend has died.

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education (TCRCE) confirmed the death of the Grade 8 student from Shelburne Regional High School.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and all those affected. A loss such as this is felt widely, and we recognize the impact it has across our schools and broader communities,” TCRCE’s executive director, Jared Purdy, wrote in a statement.

“Supports are in place at Shelburne Regional High and neighboring schools today and in the days ahead, including psychologists and counsellors. These trained professionals are meeting with classes and individuals, providing spaces for students and staff to talk, and offering support to anyone who may need it.”

RCMP said first responders were called just after 5 p.m. to the 100 block of Upper Sandy Cove Road in Welshtown, N.S., on Sat. Jan. 3.

Police said Monday their investigation revealed “three large-breed dogs attacked a youth who was riding a bicycle past the property.”

The victim was flown to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries, police added.

RCMP said the dogs involved were euthanized by a veterinarian, and that the investigation is ongoing. No new information was being released as of Tuesday.