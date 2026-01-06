Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia teen dies after being attacked by 3 dogs

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 1:11 pm
1 min read
FILE - A Grade 8 student from Shelburne Regional High School who was attacked by three dogs over the weekend has died. View image in full screen
FILE - A Grade 8 student from Shelburne Regional High School who was attacked by three dogs over the weekend has died. MR
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A young teen from Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County who was attacked by three dogs over the weekend has died.

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education (TCRCE) confirmed the death of the Grade 8 student from Shelburne Regional High School.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and all those affected. A loss such as this is felt widely, and we recognize the impact it has across our schools and broader communities,” TCRCE’s executive director, Jared Purdy, wrote in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Supports are in place at Shelburne Regional High and neighboring schools today and in the days ahead, including psychologists and counsellors. These trained professionals are meeting with classes and individuals, providing spaces for students and staff to talk, and offering support to anyone who may need it.”

RCMP said first responders were called just after 5 p.m. to the 100 block of Upper Sandy Cove Road in Welshtown, N.S., on Sat. Jan. 3.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said Monday their investigation revealed “three large-breed dogs attacked a youth who was riding a bicycle past the property.”

The victim was flown to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries, police added.

RCMP said the dogs involved were euthanized by a veterinarian, and that the investigation is ongoing. No new information was being released as of Tuesday.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices