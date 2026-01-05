Nova Scotia youth has life-threatening injuries after attack by 3 dogs: RCMP

Police in Nova Scotia say a youth had to be transported to hospital via LifeFlight after being attacked by three “large-breed dogs” on Saturday evening.
Shelburne District RCMP said first responders were called just after 5 p.m. to the 100 block of Upper Sandy Cove Road in Welshtown, N.S.
“Officers learned that three large-breed dogs attacked a youth who was riding a bicycle past the property,” RCMP wrote in a Monday release.
The young victim was flown to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries, police added.
“The dogs involved in the incident have been euthanized by a veterinarian,” RCMP said, adding that the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released for the time being.
