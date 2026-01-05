Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia youth has life-threatening injuries after attack by 3 dogs: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 5, 2026 11:41 am
1 min read
FILE - RCMP say three 'large-breed dogs' attacked a youth who was riding a bicycle in Welshtown, N.S. on Jan. 3, 2026. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP say three 'large-breed dogs' attacked a youth who was riding a bicycle in Welshtown, N.S. on Jan. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Nova Scotia say a youth had to be transported to hospital via LifeFlight after being attacked by three “large-breed dogs” on Saturday evening.

Shelburne District RCMP said first responders were called just after 5 p.m. to the 100 block of Upper Sandy Cove Road in Welshtown, N.S.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Officers learned that three large-breed dogs attacked a youth who was riding a bicycle past the property,” RCMP wrote in a Monday release.

Trending Now

The young victim was flown to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries, police added.

“The dogs involved in the incident have been euthanized by a veterinarian,” RCMP said, adding that the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released for the time being.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices