Canada

Ford considers filling part of Lake Ontario to build massive convention centre

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted March 6, 2026 2:20 pm
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists during an availability at the Ontario legislature, in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2026. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists during an availability at the Ontario legislature, in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is considering filling part of Lake Ontario to accommodate his vision for a massive new convention centre in downtown Toronto.

At an unrelated event in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Ford confirmed reporting he was considering filling part of the lake to build a new convention centre, which he has priced at “a few billion” dollars.

“I wouldn’t call it an island, but we may look at putting fill in until we can put a convention centre,” he told reporters. “We’re exploring that.”

The premier said environmental work hadn’t yet begun for the plan, which he first began musing about last week.

“That’s what would happen first. It’s no different from anything else; the environmental process would move forward,” he added.

“But we have a tremendous amount of fill right now, but we need to expand the land. I did talk to the mayor about it, and she was endorsing it. We need more land, we need a world-class convention centre.”

