Crime

Chaos in court as Winnipeg man found guilty of mass murder resists sheriffs

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 9:22 pm
Jamie Felix is pictured in 2021. View image in full screen
Jamie Felix is pictured in 2021. Credit Jamie Randy Felix Instagram
A Winnipeg jury has found Jamie Felix guilty of five counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of five people in a rooming house in November 2023.

Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister, Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; Dylan Lavallee, 41; and Shawn Marko, 56 were fatally shot in the residence the Crown described as a drug den, or “crack shack.”

The full courtroom was calm as the jury delivered the verdict. Only a few sniffles and quiet approving whispers could be heard by Global News staff.

Felix was stoic as the judge announced his sentence was life in prison.

Things then turned violent as Felix began fighting the sheriffs in court.

A few moments after being convicted and after the jurors had left the room and court was adjourned, Felix tried to talk to supporters in the courtroom gallery when sheriffs intervened.

Felix became visibly upset as they tried to pull him away. “I just want to say something,” he yelled, and a melee ensued, in which Felix’s shirt was ripped off and one sheriff threatened to pepper spray him.

“Stop it, Jamie! Stop it!” the sheriffs shouted as they eventually subdued Felix and led him out in handcuffs in Court of King’s Bench.

During the trial, the Crown argued the suspect opened fire during a bout of paranoia after using drugs and alcohol at the residence several days prior.

The defence argued Felix was set up to take the fall for the shooting that was orchestrated by his father to rob the house.

The Crown called 12 witnesses throughout the trial, including Felix’s mother and his former girlfriend.

Closing arguments in Langside mass shooting trial
