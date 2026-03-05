Piper James’ official cause of death was drowning as a result of a dingo attack

The Coroner’s Court of Queensland has confirmed that a B.C. woman’s official cause of death was drowning as a result of a dingo attack.
Piper James from Vancouver Island was found dead on an Australian beach in January, surrounded by a pack of dingoes.
James was working on K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, when she went for an early morning swim on Jan. 19. Her body was found a short time later.
“Piper died as a result of drowning in the setting of multiple injuries, due to, or as a consequence of a dingo attack,” the coroner said in a statement on Thursday.
“The investigation into Piper’s death is ongoing, and no further information can be provided at this time.”
An autopsy uncovered evidence of “pre-mortem” dingo bites but said drowning was the most likely cause of death.
–with files from The Canadian Press
