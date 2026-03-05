Menu

Canada

Piper James’ official cause of death was drowning as a result of a dingo attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 8:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dingoes found circling B.C. teen to be culled, Australia says'
Dingoes found circling B.C. teen to be culled, Australia says
WATCH: A pack of roughly 10 dingoes found circling the body of B.C. teen Piper James on a K'gari beach last week will be culled, according to Australian government officials. The 19-year-old's body was found surrounded by the wild animals last Monday after her family said she ventured out for an early-morning swim – Jan 26, 2026
The Coroner’s Court of Queensland has confirmed that a B.C. woman’s official cause of death was drowning as a result of a dingo attack.

Piper James from Vancouver Island was found dead on an Australian beach in January, surrounded by a pack of dingoes.

James was working on K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, when she went for an early morning swim on Jan. 19. Her body was found a short time later.

“Piper died as a result of drowning in the setting of multiple injuries, due to, or as a consequence of a dingo attack,” the coroner said in a statement on Thursday.

 “The investigation into Piper’s death is ongoing, and no further information can be provided at this time.”

An autopsy uncovered evidence of “pre-mortem” dingo bites but said drowning was the most likely cause of death.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Autopsy indicates B.C. teen found dead in Australia likely drowned'
Autopsy indicates B.C. teen found dead in Australia likely drowned
