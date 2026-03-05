‘Relieved’ Canadians return from middle east amid Iran conflict

Send this page to someone via email

Some Canadians stranded in the Middle East due to the war in Iran have started to land in Toronto after securing limited seats on flights out of the region.

The first Canadians returning from Dubai arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport Thursday morning after days of travel disruptions in the Gulf region, triggered by intensifying tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Due to heightened security concerns, airspaces were shuttered across parts of the Middle East and airlines were forced to cancel or reroute flights, leaving many people scrambling to find seats home.

Nisreen Maktabi was visiting her sister in Dubai.

“My flight got canceled and there’s no flights out at all, so it was very difficult to get on this flight,” she said.

Only a few select flights for Canadian citizens or permanent residents have been approved for return trips, according to the Government of Canada.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday that the federal government is co-ordinating with international partners as it works to support Canadians in the region.

“I remain in close contact with our international partners to help get Canadians out of harm’s way,” Anand said in a social media post.

“To Canadians in the Middle East and Gulf Region: your government is with you, and we are working 24-7 to ensure your safety.”

Many travellers returning to Canada said they arranged flights home largely on their own.

“I secured it myself. I had to get on a website to register and get an email that says, ‘Shelter in place and if you can secure a flight, get on the flight.’ That’s it,” Maktabi said.

Despite the stress of leaving the region, she said she felt relief arriving in Canada.

“I have very mixed feelings because my family is in Lebanon and Dubai, and I was crying on the flight at what’s happening. It’s really horrible and it’s a nightmare … I’m happy to be safe, but my heart is with my family.”

Other travellers described similar challenges securing flights as departures became limited.

Godwin Scott said it took several days to find a seat home after disruptions began.

“It was pretty difficult to get a flight, to be honest. I was booked for Saturday night, but I only ended up getting a flight for Wednesday night,” he said.

Scott said the atmosphere in Dubai grew tense as the conflict intensified.

“From where I was staying in Dubai, we heard a lot of missiles being intercepted, a lot loud bangs. The house was shaking as well,” he said.

“Once you hear one bang, you can’t go to sleep anymore because you’re worried.”

Meanwhile, others said they felt safe in Dubai and commended the United Arab Emirates and local authorities for their assistance.

“We got normal assistance from the Dubai government,” said Ahed Shaikh, whose flight was delayed by a day. “They did a great job and handled it well,” he added.

Passenger Eve Noga, who was bound for Edmonton, said she and her husband had registered with the Canadian government for assistance. The government has said it is working to secure charter flights for nearly 1,200 Canadians in the United Arab Emirates.

Noga said she received little information about that support.

“Disappointed, you know. To be brief, we just had a bit more expectation of the response,” she said.

Air Canada previously announced it would be cancelling all flights to Dubai until March 3 and Tel Aviv until March 8.

The airline has since revised its ticketing policy to allow customers travelling on affected flights to make changes without penalty, space permitting.

Toronto Pearson International Airport said airlines are continuing to adjust routes and schedules in response to the situation, warning passengers of delays or cancellations.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has also updated travel advisories since Saturday for several countries in the Gulf region, due to the ongoing military activity.

GAC also said additional staff are being sent to consulates in countries bordering Iran to assist Canadians fleeing the conflict.

Airspace in Qatar, Israel and Iran remains closed.