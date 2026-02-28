SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Attack on Iran triggers global flight disruptions, impacts Canadian travellers

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 28, 2026 11:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada supports US, Israel strikes on Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons'
Carney says Canada supports US, Israel strikes on Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that Iran 'must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons,' after the U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran on Saturday. 'Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security,' said Carney.
The U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran is disrupting flights across the Middle East and beyond, as regional airspaces began closing, leaving thousands of travellers across the globe stranded.

Disruptions are already being felt in Canada as Air Canada cancelled a flight to Dubai earlier Saturday, hours after strikes in Iran and surrounding countries like Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement on social media, the airline stated that “due to the military situation in the Middle East, we have canceled today’s flights to and from Dubai.”

Air Canada added it is monitoring the situation and flights will be adjusted accordingly. “No flight was planned to or from Tel Aviv today. We are monitoring the situation and will adjust our schedule accordingly.”

The airline noted that customers with upcoming flights can visit its website for updates.

Other flights leaving Canada could also be seeing delays due to ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.

Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada’s largest airport, said some flights are being impacted Saturday.

“Airlines are adjusting routes and schedules in response, which may lead to delays or cancellations,” the airport said in a statement.

“Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before coming to the airport.”

Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also closed their airspace on Saturday. Airspace in southern Syria was also closed.

Planes in Canada and across the globe that had been en route to cities like Tel Aviv and Dubai early Saturday were diverted or returned to their departure airports.

Dubai International Airport alone — the world’s busiest airport for international flights —reported more than 700 inbound and outbound flights cancelled. The airport’s operator said flights were halted indefinitely at Dubai International and Dubai World Central—Al Maktoum International Airport on the Gulf city’s outskirts.

The situation is changing quickly and airlines urged passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

Global Affairs Canada has also updated its travel advisories for Canadians travelling to and from Gulf nations, including Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, warning of “ongoing military activity” in the region.

– With files from The Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

