Carney calls for protection of civilians as U.S., Israel strike Iran

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is calling for the protection of civilians as hostilities escalate in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“We call on all parties to protect civilian lives as best as possible in what is a very serious situation,” Carney said in a conference in Mumbai, India, Saturday morning – hours after the strikes began.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Carney framed the crisis as one involving nuclear proliferation, regional stability and civilian safety and said Canada was not involved in military planning for the attack.

“I view the issue as a fundamental issue of geopolitics, of ending state-sponsored terrorism, any nuclear proliferation in Iran and of course protecting civilian lives as much as possible,” he said.

In a statement, his office said the government is “closely following Iran-related hostilities throughout the Middle East,” and urged Canadians in Iran to shelter in place.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canadians in the wider region should follow local advice and take all necessary precautions,” the statement said.

More to come.