Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fines could reach $1M in Trans-Canada Highway chemical spill in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2026 12:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick has found a Fredericton company responsible for recent chemical spill'
New Brunswick has found a Fredericton company responsible for recent chemical spill
A Fredericton company has been identified as being behind last week's chemical spill along the Fredericton-Oromocto Highway. Officials say clean-up and testing remain ongoing, and anyone who drove through the area should also check their vehicles for residue. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The New Brunswick government says a Fredericton company that spilled toxic chemicals on the Trans-Canada Highway last week could be fined up to $1 million.

The government says Fredericton’s XL Plating and Machining spilled 900 litres of chemicals over a 14-kilometre stretch of highway south of Fredericton on March 4. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a news release, the government said the Environment Department can levy fines between $1,000 and $1 million under various provincial laws.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Opposition politicians and environmentalists have criticized the government’s response to the spill, which left yellow streaks on the highway and coated some vehicles.

The government didn’t release a public advisory until test results came back nearly two days later confirming the types of chemicals that had been spilled.

Story continues below advertisement

One of those chemicals was hexavalent chromium, a carcinogen the province says is not dangerous in brief exposures and poses a low risk to people, drinking water and wildlife.

“The initial phase of the cleanup, which involved removing the bulk of the material spilled on the roadway, has been completed and an environmental consultant remains on site to assess and remediate impacts on the surrounding environment,” Local Government Minister Aaron Kennedy said in a statement.

“We know people are concerned, and we are working diligently to ensure all safety and environmental precautions are taken.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices