Fines could reach $1M in Trans-Canada Highway chemical spill in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government says a Fredericton company that spilled toxic chemicals on the Trans-Canada Highway last week could be fined up to $1 million.

The government says Fredericton’s XL Plating and Machining spilled 900 litres of chemicals over a 14-kilometre stretch of highway south of Fredericton on March 4. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a news release, the government said the Environment Department can levy fines between $1,000 and $1 million under various provincial laws.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Opposition politicians and environmentalists have criticized the government’s response to the spill, which left yellow streaks on the highway and coated some vehicles.

The government didn’t release a public advisory until test results came back nearly two days later confirming the types of chemicals that had been spilled.

Story continues below advertisement

One of those chemicals was hexavalent chromium, a carcinogen the province says is not dangerous in brief exposures and poses a low risk to people, drinking water and wildlife.

“The initial phase of the cleanup, which involved removing the bulk of the material spilled on the roadway, has been completed and an environmental consultant remains on site to assess and remediate impacts on the surrounding environment,” Local Government Minister Aaron Kennedy said in a statement.

“We know people are concerned, and we are working diligently to ensure all safety and environmental precautions are taken.”