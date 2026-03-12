Sask. government creates exemptions for Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is introducing a new way for gun owners to keep their firearms in the face of the ongoing federal government’s Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program.

Weeks ahead of the compensation program closing, the provincial government passed an amendment to the Saskatchewan Firearms Act.

The amendment will allow gun owners to store prohibited firearms under the compensation program on behalf of the province through a certificate of exemption.

“No one is going to take the guns away in Saskatchewan,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“We are approaching this new prime minister and his government on a case-by-case basis. This would be one of the points where we don’t agree and we would ask him to, you know, repeal this law.”

The province says these certificates will remain in place for firearms owners until the federal government offers compensation for the market value, as determined by the Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner.

Story continues below advertisement

Some experts say this could mean illegal guns could be kept legally by their owners even though it is prohibited to use them.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I don’t think that the provincial government can force the federal government to pay compensation if they don’t want to,” says Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation recreational firearm committee chairman Gil White.

“They can definitely say they’re worth this much and we’re going to store them in the individual’s home until you pay the compensation, which could be indefinitely.”

According to White, it is unlikely that the federal government will be able to afford compensating some guns at the price the Saskatchewan government appraises them.

“They’re gonna very quickly run out of money and there’ll be no money for compensation,” said White.

Compensation was a major point of contention for some gun owners during the launch of the federal government’s program.

“If people are interested in compensation, I think it’s a good step, because there are a lot of guns that are unvalued,” said Saskatoon gun owner Kendrick Walker.

However, keeping the guns or more money is still not enough for some gun owners.

“I think it is the same alternative, it’s just perhaps a bit fairer to the citizens of Saskatchewan, but otherwise, it is still the same thing. It’s still expropriation,” says Walker.

Story continues below advertisement

In the coming weeks, firearms owners and businesses will be able to request certificates and appraisals for all firearms, ammunition and accessories impacted by federal legislation.

March 31 is the federal government’s compensation program deadline for applying to be compensated.