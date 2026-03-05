Prince Albert police investigating death of 3-year-old boy

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say they are investigating the death of a toddler.
Just before 7 p.m. on March 3, Prince Albert police went to a residence in the 900 Block of 2nd Street East after receiving a call for a three-year-old boy who wasn’t conscious or breathing.
Parkland Ambulance rushed the boy to Victoria Hospital where he later died.
“The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section are investigating the death along with the Office of the Chief Coroner,” police said in a news release.
“An autopsy was completed on Wednesday.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
