Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP probing if multiple deaths are tied to ‘hazardous’ drink in Battlefords

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 1:16 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Battlefords say its dealing with multiple sudden deaths in one week that could be tied to a “hazardous” drink circulating in the area.

The detachment said investigators, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are in the preliminary stages of determining whether the deaths are tied to the drink, which the force said it just learned about.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Families are being notified, it added in a news release Tuesday.

“We do not have specific details or descriptors to provide of the liquid beverage/substance at this time. Given the potential safety risk involved, we are notifying the public in the Battlefords Detachment area to exercise caution and not consume any unknown liquid beverages/substances,” the force said.
“The RCMP does not have further information to release as officers are in the very preliminary stages of investigating the report.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are reminding the public if they or someone they know experiences a medical emergency to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices