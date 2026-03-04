RCMP probing if multiple deaths are tied to ‘hazardous’ drink in Battlefords

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Battlefords say its dealing with multiple sudden deaths in one week that could be tied to a “hazardous” drink circulating in the area.

The detachment said investigators, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are in the preliminary stages of determining whether the deaths are tied to the drink, which the force said it just learned about.

Families are being notified, it added in a news release Tuesday.

“We do not have specific details or descriptors to provide of the liquid beverage/substance at this time. Given the potential safety risk involved, we are notifying the public in the Battlefords Detachment area to exercise caution and not consume any unknown liquid beverages/substances,” the force said.

“The RCMP does not have further information to release as officers are in the very preliminary stages of investigating the report.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are reminding the public if they or someone they know experiences a medical emergency to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.