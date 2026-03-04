Tensions grow between N.S., First Nations as police announce new cannabis raids

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have announced that they seized illegal cannabis from five storefronts Tuesday — four of which were in Mi’kmaq First Nations — as the province continues its crackdown on illegal dispensaries.

Police say they inspected what they call illegal cannabis storefronts in the Eskasoni, Potlotek, Paw’tnkek and Waycobah First Nations Tuesday, as well as a location in Digby.

“During the inspections of the five locations, officers issued summary offence tickets and seized illegal cannabis products,” RCMP said in a release.

“Products from illegal storefronts are unregulated and may pose health risks. The RCMP continues to enforce cannabis laws with a focus on public safety.”

News of the seizures spread at a protest outside Province House on Tuesday as hundreds gathered to protest the government’s cuts to cultural programs and the province’s resource extraction policies.

Protesters called on the government to respect Indigenous rights, follow democratic processes and not bow to corporate interests.

“[Premier Tim Houston’s] defamation of the Mi’kmaq regarding cannabis and the raids he’s doing right now speaks volumes. His lack of honouring and hindrance of treaties, that speaks volumes,” Melanie Peter-Paul, a land defender and member of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, told the crowd.

With news of the most recent seizures, Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Michelle Glasgow has announced new checkpoints on the First Nation.

“We’re going to have checkpoints at our entrance and at our exits. You know, if you’re up here visiting family or you live here, come on up,” she said in a video posted on Facebook.

“If you’re not trying to do us any harm, you’re welcome in our community, but for those who want to do us harm, by force, in our community? You’re not welcome here.”

Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said in a statement that Indigenous operators have a right to grow and sell cannabis on their unceded lands.

He urged the province to work with First Nations to regulate the sector, saying the raids are unnecessary and the province is spreading false information about Indigenous rights.

After the federal government legalized recreational cannabis in 2018, the province brought in the Cannabis Control Act, which makes the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) the exclusive legal retailer of cannabis in the province.

In December 2025, the province issued a directive for police to “intensify enforcement” to stop illegal cannabis operations.

Justice Minister Scott Armstrong also sent a letter to 13 Mi’kmaq chiefs to ask for their “co-operation.”

In response, Mi’kmaq chiefs have criticized the Houston government, saying the order undermines relations with Indigenous Peoples.

Last week, Armstrong tabled a bill to “strengthen” the Cannabis Control Act, which included increased fines and expanded enforcement authority.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Ella MacDonald