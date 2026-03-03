Protesters rally outside N.S. legislature as tensions rise inside during debate

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of protesters made their voices heard outside the Nova Scotia legislature Tuesday to protest the government’s cuts to cultural programs in the budget and the province’s resource extraction policies.

Protesters said Premier Tim Houston, who was not at Province House but at a mining convention in Toronto, is ignoring treaty obligations.

“We’re looking out for our next seven (generations) and not just our children. We’re talking about the animals and the trees and everything,” said Alexina Doucette, a Mi’kmaw land, water and treaty defender.

“It’s pretty sad where we’re at right now. It’s sad to say this is Nova Scotia.”

Protesters called on the province to respect Mi’kmaw rights, follow democratic processes and not to bow to corporate interests.

Nina Newington, the president of Save Our Old Forests, said it feels like this government is erasing progress in terms of conservation and Indigenous rights.

“It’s like they’ve got something, they can’t bear to see land protected. It’s really strange because I think they’re alienating a lot of people,” she said.

“Lots of people are not happy and they need to hear that and they should start talking to Nova Scotians and treating us with respect.”

The 2026-27 budget, which was tabled last week, comes with a $1.2-billion deficit and warnings of “difficult decisions” ahead.

In order to contain expenses, the budget included a five per cent yearly cut in the civil service and a three per cent cut in public service and Crown corporations — all of which is projected to save $95 million.

As well, the province will be eliminating or reducing more than 280 grants across multiple government departments to save $130.4 million.

The reductions affect a range of programs, including scholarships, arts funding and initiatives supporting Mi’kmaw and Black and African Nova Scotian communities.

Public frustration was on display over the weekend when dozens of people loudly booed the premier at the African Heritage Month gala in Halifax.

Speakers at Tuesday’s protest said cuts to community grants to Mi’kmaw organizations, as well as truth and reconciliation, is telling.

“It tells us that reconciliation is being treated as symbolic, not structural. And we’re not asking for special treatment, we’re asking for the bare minimum,” said Melanie Peter-Paul, Mi’kmaw land defender.

Other protesters outside Province House included those calling on the province to reinstate the ban on uranium mining.

There are 8,600 signatures on petitions calling for a ban, according to the Ecology Action Centre. This comes a year after the provincial government repealed the 44-year moratorium.

The petition was to be tabled at the legislature Tuesday, demanding more transparency from the PC government.

“When you announce legislation that dramatically impacts health, environment, Indigenous rights, you need to consult,” said Elizabeth Peirce, the co-founder of People Not Plunder.

“There was no warning, no consultation on any of this. When (Premier Houston) was elected, re-elected last November, this was not part of his election platform. It took everyone by surprise.”

The petitions were to be tabled in unison from the Liberals’ Derek Mombourquette, the NDP’s Kendra Coombes, and independent MLA Becky Druhan, who is a former member of Houston’s caucus and cabinet.

Frustrating debate during question period

Inside Province House, questions and frustration dominated the debate.

The Speaker had to repeatedly call for order during question period amid ongoing tensions.

“Real talk, there are so many small, cruel, impactful cuts in this budget that Nova Scotians are having a hard time keeping track over which services, programs, and resources have been slashed,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender, in reference to a student transit pass program that was cut.

Meanwhile, the Liberals took aim at the revenue lost by provincial initiatives — including cutting the bridge tolls at the MacKay and Macdonald bridges.

“Why was eliminating a bridge toll here in Halifax that nobody was asking for prioritized over safeguarding these important programs that help marginalized communities?” said interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin.

Cabinet ministers across all departments maintained their defence of the budget, saying although it includes tough decisions, the fiscal plan preserves core services such as health care and education.

But the opposition said the fact the premier, who is also the energy minister, chose to be at an international mining conference over the legislature is unacceptable.

“It’s extremely insulting that the premier is not in the province. I mean, we are in the midst of a provincial conversation right now about the failure of this budget to meet the moment,” said Chender.

Rankin said the the fact the premier called the House back when he knew he wasn’t going to be in the province is revealing.

“He doesn’t want to be here,” said Rankin.