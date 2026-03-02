Backlash grows over Nova Scotia budget cuts

Send this page to someone via email

The Tim Houston government is facing mounting criticism over its latest provincial budget, with advocates and community groups raising concerns about cuts to hundreds of grants and programs.

Nova Scotia’s 2026-27 budget reduces or eliminates more than 280 grants across multiple government departments as the province seeks to save about $130 million while projecting a deficit of roughly $1.2 billion.

The reductions affect a range of programs, including scholarships, arts funding and initiatives supporting Mi’kmaw and Black and African Nova Scotian communities.

View image in full screen The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs are asking for a meeting with Premier Tim Houston, seen in the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, to address budget cuts to Mi’kmaw programs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Public frustration was on display over the weekend when dozens of people loudly booed the premier at the African Heritage Month gala in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Videos circulating on social media show the premier receiving a chilly reception during his speech, with many attendees raising a single fist in the air.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Houston told the crowd his government is willing to hear concerns and consider changes if needed.

“We’ll listen and we’ll try to work with people. We’ll understand the concerns and go from there,” he said.

Houston is attending an international mining conference in Toronto this week, where he repeated the same message Monday, saying the government is open to feedback.

Political scientists say part of the frustration stems from how the budget changes were communicated.

Lori Turnbull said people tend to react strongly when they feel decisions are made without consultation.

“You’re asking for a communications mess, frankly, because people are going to react when they feel there is something happening to them, rather than happening with them, with their consultation,” she said.

Alex Marland said governments often need to convince the public there is a problem before presenting solutions.

“The premier and the government have presented a solution for which most people aren’t aware there’s a problem,” Marland said.

He pointed to the approach taken by former federal finance minister Paul Martin in the 1990s, who conducted extensive public consultations while addressing Canada’s deficit.

Story continues below advertisement

Turnbull said the governing Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party may also feel emboldened by its large majority in the legislature, but warned that could shift if frustration continues to grow.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia’s official opposition leader, Claudia Chender, is calling on the province to create a task force aimed at improving women’s health care services.

Chender, whose party forms the official opposition in Nova Scotia, was joined by advocates at Province House on Monday to call for action, saying women’s health has been overlooked in the province for years.