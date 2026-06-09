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1 comment

  1. JV
    June 9, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    That’s right. Nothing gets built until First Nations signs off on it and multiple bands get to benefit from the project. This is how it should’ve been all along

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Ksi Lisims LNG lead developer signs agreement with 3 B.C. First Nations

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2026 2:54 pm
1 min read
A project rendering of the yet-to-be-built Western LNG Ksi Lisims project is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Western LNG (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
A project rendering of the yet-to-be-built Western LNG Ksi Lisims project is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Western LNG (Mandatory Credit). SDV
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The lead developer of the Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas project planned for the West Coast has announced benefit agreements with three First Nations in northern British Columbia.

Houston-based Western LNG says two of those communities — the Metlakatla First Nation and Lax Kw’alaams Band — have in turn withdrawn their legal challenge to the federal approval of the $10-billion project.

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The third agreement is with the Gitxaala Nation.

The benefit agreements cover aspects like economic development opportunities and climate initiatives for the affected communities.

The other Ksi Lisims partners are Rockies LNG, a consortium of Canadian natural gas producers, and the Nisga’a Nation, on whose land the project would be built.

Ksi Lisims has recently announced preliminary supply deals with German utilities and the partners aim to make a final go-ahead decision this year.

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“We have always envisioned the Ksi Lisims LNG project as economically important for the entirety of northwest B.C., and we are pleased to see this vision materializing,” said Eva Clayton, president of the Nisga’a Nation.

 

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