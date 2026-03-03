Fiery Saskatoon crash shuts down major roadway in city’s north end

Saskatoon police are asking motorists to avoid a major roadway in the city’s north end due to a fiery collision Tuesday morning.
Police issued an advisory at 7:31 a.m. warning of the crash at Circle Drive and Millar Avenue.
The collision, which involves a semi-truck, has blocked the east and westbound lanes on Circle Drive, police said. Pictures shared with Global News show the semi-truck engulfed in flames.
“Motorists are advised to take alternate routes until the scene can be cleared,” police said.
The City of Saskatoon said in a news release the fire department, which received a call for a semi-truck on fire at 7;04 a.m., had been extinguished by 8:03 a.m.
Get breaking National news
The city said the semi-truck and its trailer unit had struck a light standard. No injuries were reported. The truck’s occupant was able to exit safely, it added.
Traffic will be redirected onto a detour route via Venture Crescent to move around the incident and return to Circle Drive eastbound.
It’s unclear how long the closures will remain in place for.
Write a comment