‘Evil Dead’ star Bruce Campbell says he has ‘treatable,’ not ‘curable’ cancer

Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell revealed that he’s been diagnosed with cancer on Monday.

The 67-year-old actor shared the news on social media with his fans, telling them that his cancer was “treatable” but not “curable.”

“Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that — I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable,’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too,” Campbell wrote in a post on X.

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this because professionally, a few things will have to change — appearances and cons (fan conventions) and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall.”

Campbell said there are several fan convention appearances this summer that he will have to cancel.

“Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand,” the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs voice actor added.

“That’s about it. I’m not trying to enlist sympathy — or advice — I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!”

He did not elaborate on the type of cancer or what form of treatment he’ll be receiving.

Campbell is best known for his role as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead horror series and reprised his role for the series Ash vs. Evil Dead from 2015 to 2018.

Campbell isn’t the only star who has recently opened up about their cancer journey.

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced last month that she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer.

The 38-year-old reality star shared her diagnosis in a TikTok video after a doctor’s appointment, where she received the results of her cone biopsy, a surgical procedure that involves removing a cone-shaped piece of tissue from the cervix to diagnose or treat precancerous cells.

“It came back Stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma. Obviously not the news that I was hoping for,” she said while sitting in her car between medical appointments. “But also not the worst news, just because they caught it so early, thank freaking God.”

Even Stevens actor Christy Carlson Romano also shared a health update with her fans and got emotional as she said she recently received a positive result from a cancer screening test.

In an Instagram video, Romano, 41, said she and her husband underwent cancer screenings recently because of her family history. The mother of two said both of her parents had cancer.

“My mom beat it. My dad eventually didn’t. My grandmother on my mom’s side had lung cancer and died from that,” the Vulnerable podcast host said. “I got the results back a little bit before filming down in Florida. My husband’s came back completely negative. Mine did not come back negative.

“So basically what that means is that I may have stageable cancer.”

Romano said her next steps include a PET scan, which uses “a radioactive drug called a tracer to show both typical and atypical metabolic activity and can often detect diseases before the disease shows up on other imaging tests,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Cancer continues to impact a larger number of people in Canada each year, a trend largely driven by the growing and aging population, according to a 2025 report from the Canadian Cancer Society.

According to the organization, two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and approximately one in four are expected to die of the disease. The four most commonly diagnosed cancers are lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.