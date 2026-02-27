Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal bakery faces Quebec language watchdog complaint over TikTok videos

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 8:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Family-run Villeray bakery speaks out after OQLF accuses it of excessive English-language posting on social media'
Family-run Villeray bakery speaks out after OQLF accuses it of excessive English-language posting on social media
WATCH: Family-run Villeray bakery speaks out after OQLF accuses it of excessive English-language posting on social media.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A well-known Armenian bakery in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood says it was shocked to receive a notice from Quebec’s language watchdog over the use of English in its social media videos.

Lamajoune Villeray Bakery, a family-run business operating for 40 years, recently received a letter from the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) stating that videos posted to TikTok contained too much English and did not comply with the province’s French language charter.

The charter requires that French be the predominant language in commercial communications, including online content.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“All the family was obviously shocked. We couldn’t believe that we had received this kind of letter,” said Charbel Hannan, who runs the bakery alongside his parents.

Hannan said the family has always aimed to serve its clientele in French and English and never intended to diminish the role of French.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our point was never to undervalue French. We are Québécois, let’s not forget this — we are a Québécois company,” he said, adding that the bakery has already been producing content in both languages.

In a statement, the OQLF said English content on social media is permitted, but the amount of French content must be equivalent.

Trending Now

The bakery, known for its homemade Armenian specialties, says it respects its French-speaking customers. One client interviewed in the shop said she had never seen the bakery’s social media content but has always been served in French.

Since news of the notice became public, Hannan said the business has received an outpouring of community support.

He added that the bakery’s social media views have grown significantly in recent days as more people learn about the family business and its story.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices