Family outraged at manslaughter sentence in girl’s death that prompted Edmonton police letter

Screaming and shouting rang out in an Edmonton courtroom Friday, where family members of eight-year-old Nina Napope were outraged over the sentence the girl’s killer received.

The judge cited actions by the Edmonton Police Service as one of several mitigating factors when determining the sentence.

Nina disappeared from west Edmonton in April 2023 before being found dead a few days later in Maskwacis. A publication ban on her identity was lifted in court this week.

Ashley Rattlesnake was initially charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body, which was later reduced to second-degree murder before she pleaded guilty in September 2025 to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

On Friday, Rattlesnake was sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter, less 4.25 years for time already served.

It means Rattlesnake, now 30, will spend three years and nine months in prison. She had no record before being arrested for Nina’s death.

In an unprecedented move last fall, the Edmonton Police Service issued a scathing letter over the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service accepting a manslaughter plea in the case.

The letter challenged the traditional firewall that separates police, who investigate a case, from prosecutors, who determine how best to proceed with the case in court.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Jody Fraser said on Friday he felt the actions by EPS lacked integrity and may have crossed the line of attempting to subvert justice.

“I find the actions of the Edmonton Police Service to be reprehensible,” Fraser said when knocking a year off the original nine-year sentence.

There needs to be a separation between police and the courts, the judge added.

“I do find their actions go so far beyond what is acceptable conduct, it should be considered a somewhat mitigating factor on sentence,” Fraser said.

That elicited gasps from those in attendance at court.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom where family members of Nina shouted and screamed, hurling insults and threats towards Rattlesnake. Outside the courthouse, many sobbed and consoled each other.

In determining the sentence, Fraser said aggravating factors included Rattlesnake being in a position of trust over a young, vulnerable Indigenous child, who suffered abuse under the woman.

Mitigating factors included pleading guilty last year, being in her mid-20s at the time of the death, and caring for both her own three children and Nina.

Rattlesnake will be sent outside of Alberta to serve out her prison time.

Crown prosecutor Terry Hofmann had asked for a nine-year prison sentence. The defence recommended seven years behind bars.

“Our hearts go out to Nina’s loved ones, who have suffered unimaginable pain throughout these proceedings,” said a statement from EPS after the sentencing.

“The EPS plans to take time to review the outcome of the sentencing hearing and connect with Nina’s family before taking any further action.”

The Crown prosecution service thanked the court for its consideration in the matter.

“We also wish to acknowledge the profound emotional toll this case has taken on the family of Nina Napope Dumais, the community, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.

"We also wish to acknowledge the profound emotional toll this case has taken on the family of Nina Napope Dumais, the community, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.

"The death of a child is a devastating and irreversible tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones who continue to grieve."

What happened two years ago?

Rattlesnake was drinking alcohol and using methamphetamine the night of the killing on April 22, 2023, court heard.

Nina was under Rattlesnake’s care at the time of her death, at the request of the child’s father who was behind bars.

Nina was found lying on the floor bleeding next to a hole in the wall, but it’s not known how she sustained her fatal head injury.

Court heard Rattlesnake didn’t call 911 and instead asked acquaintances for help. Four others were charged in the case.

Global News spoke with a woman who called 911 after hearing a rumour that a child may have been seriously injured or was dead.

She said her nephew told her he showed up at the apartment where the child was allegedly injured and saw an unconscious girl with a head wound in a bedroom and a dent on the wall.

On April 24, 2023, police stopped by a home near 87 Avenue and 165 Street in west Edmonton to check in on the well-being of a child.

When Nina was nowhere to be found, officers began investigating. There were “suspicious circumstances,” and EPS said the homicide section took over the case.

View image in full screen Nina Napope, eight, died in April 2023 in Edmonton and her body was found in Maskwacis, Alta., a few days later. Supplied by family

Nina’s body was found a few days later on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis, which is located about a one-hour drive south of Edmonton.

An autopsy found the girl died of blunt impact trauma, and the death was confirmed to be a homicide.

The autopsy also showed the girl was chronically abused. She had previous, multiple broken bones and injuries. She also had sepsis because of an untreated infected broken tooth, which reduced her chances of surviving the head injury.

Even before Nina was found, police believed she may have been killed. Rattlesnake, 27 at the time, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Four other people were also charged with accessory to murder and indignity to a dead body.