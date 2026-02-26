Alberta police recover stolen Jaws of Life used in string of thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged after police recovered various rescue tools, including the Jaws of Life, following a series of break-ins.

The investigation started with thefts at two volunteer fire departments — in Water Valley and in Calahoo, Alta.

In those November and December 2025 break-ins, various life-saving tools used by firefighters were stolen.

Those include industrial cutters, a ram and the jaws of life, also known as spreaders. Police valued the tools at $110,000.

Subsequently, between December and the first week of January, 2026, Edmonton police responded to 14 break-ins in Edmonton where the stolen Jaws of Life were used.

The break-ins occurred at cannabis shops, bars, and high-end fashion retailers, with property damage and losses ranging between $750,000 and $1 million.

The thieves took high-end bags and jackets, cannabis and vape products, as well as cash from ATMs and safes.

Near the end of January, police arrested two men: 30-year-old Logan Murrell and 42-year-old Tristin Kaiser. The investigators describe them both as prolific offenders.

In February, they also arrested 47-year-old Abram Dyck.

Together, the three men face more than 200 charges including break and enter to commit theft, disguise with intent and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

During the course of the arrests, police recovered eight of the nine tools stolen from the Calahoo Fire Department and one of three from Water Valley, however they say it was broken beyond repair.

“This investigation highlights how a small group of prolific offenders can have a significant and far-reaching effect on our communities,” said Staff Sgt. Darcy McGunigal, commander of the Morinville RCMP. “In their pursuit of financial gain, these individuals showed little regard for the safety and well-being of others.

“As demonstrated in this case, they were prepared to steal life-saving equipment relied on by our first responders to protect and rescue those in need. Offenders like this rarely stop on their own.”

The RCMP says the Calahoo Fire Department volunteers were very happy to get their equipment back.

Police continue to look for the outstanding tools.