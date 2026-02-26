OpenAI says Tumbler Ridge shooter would spur police flag under rules now

Send this page to someone via email

OpenAI says its current safety criteria would have flagged the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting suspect’s online behaviour to police if discovered today, but is committing to making further improvements and other safety measures in the wake of the tragedy and a meeting with federal ministers.

The company behind ChatGPT has faced criticism after it was revealed that the company flagged and banned an account in June 2025 belonging to the shooter who killed eight people in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., more than seven months later. However, the account wasn’t flagged to law enforcement until after the shooting because the company determined there was no “imminent” threat last summer.

In a letter to ministers Thursday, OpenAI said it had already taken steps to improve that criteria “several months ago” based on guidance from mental health, behavioural and law enforcement experts.

The changes made the threshold for a police referral “more flexible to account for the fact that a user may not discuss the target, means, and timing of planned violence in a ChatGPT conversation but that there may be potential risk of imminent violence,” the company wrote.

“With the benefit of our continued learnings, under our enhanced law enforcement referral protocol, we would refer the account banned in June 2025 to law enforcement if it were discovered today.”

Global News has asked OpenAI exactly when those changes were put in place.

The company said Thursday it is committing to working with the federal government and experts to continue strengthening its police referral criteria “based on the Tumbler Ridge tragedy and the Canadian context.”

“This will include continuing to analyze how imminent and credible risk is assessed and transparency regarding our reporting to law enforcement,” it said.

The letter comes after OpenAI representatives met with Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon in Ottawa on Tuesday at his request. Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Culture and Identity Minister Marc Miller were also present at the meeting.

Ministers said afterward they were “disappointed” with what they heard in the meeting and had made clear they expected to hear about “concrete actions” the company would take in the coming days.

A spokesperson for Solomon said his office was “reviewing OpenAI’s letter carefully and will have more to say in the coming days.”

2nd account linked to Tumbler Ridge shooter detected

OpenAI said it would also enhance its system that detects repeat policy violators, after it discovered a second account linked to 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar following police identifying her as the shooter in Tumbler Ridge.

The system is meant to catch “those who have had their ChatGPT accounts shut down for violating our violent activities policy, and then seek to create a new account,” the company said.

“Despite this detection system, after the name of the Tumbler Ridge perpetrator was released publicly, we discovered that the perpetrator had used a second ChatGPT account. We shared the second account with law enforcement upon its discovery.”

The company added it will establish direct points of contact with Canadian law enforcement authorities “per the request of the ministers,” and improve how its AI chatbot platforms direct users exhibiting troubling behaviour to local supports in their communities.

