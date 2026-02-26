Mesidor says he has much to offer on, off NFL turf

Send this page to someone via email

Akheem Mesidor feels any NFL team drafting him will get the total package.

“On the field they’re going to get a relentless player, somebody who has a deep bag in rushing the passer,” Mesidor told reporters at the NFL combine in Indianapolis “Also, on first and second down (someone) who can set the edge.

“Off the field, I’m a happy guy, always happy, positive, I’m a people person and I like to think I have great character. My mom is super giving and she put that in me. I just want to be able to make a difference in my organization, also my community and the city I’m in.”

Mesidor, of Ottawa, and Boston College’s Logan Taylor, a six-foot-seven, 305-pound offensive lineman from Lunenburg, N.S., are at the NFL combine. Both attended last month’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Mesidor is projected as a first-round pick in the NFL draft, slated for April 23-25. Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network’s draft guru, has Mesidor ranked 18th in his first top-50 prospects list and over his opening two mock drafts has Mesidor going 17th overall to Detroit and No. 20 to Dallas.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-three, 265-pound Mesidor enjoyed a stellar 2025 season at Miami, registering 60 tackles (36 solo, 15.5 for loss) with 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He had three tackles (two solo) and two sacks in the Hurricanes 27-21 NCAA championship loss to Indiana.

The 24-year-old was an All-ACC first-team selection. He played his first two collegiate seasons at West Virginia, starting 52-of-65 career games and recording 205 tackles (121 solo, 50.5 for loss) with 33.5 sacks.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mesidor has no doubts he can effectively rush NFL quarterbacks.

“I think I’ve proven it all season long and it doesn’t just stop there,” Mesidor said. “I will continue to grow, continue to get better and work on my craft.

“I want to hit the ground running.”

Story continues below advertisement

This draft class is somewhat older that most, with some top prospects being 24. Mesidor will be 25 once the regular season begins in September.

Jeremiah, who has personnel/scouting experience with the Baltimore Ravens (2003-06), Cleveland Browns (2007-08) and Philadelphia Eagles (2010-12), doesn’t see that being a problem.

“Look, if it’s close between players and you have a 20-year-old and a 25-year-old, obviously you’re going to take the 20-year-old,” Jeremiah said in Indianapolis. “But teams aren’t as concerned with age that I’ve talked to going through this process.

“A lot of times, the running joke is, ‘Oh, the (player’s) second contract.’ Well, the GM is worried about his second contract so let’s try to get four or five good years out of this player. If he gives us that and we move on, it’s a good pick.”

Mesidor feels his age is an advantage.

“I see myself as a professional the way I work, the way I take care of my body, the way I eat, sleep, train, all these different things that make you a really good football player,” he said. “I take pride in the process and love the game, studying, all of these different things that maybe a young guy hasn’t fully understood yet.

“I’m 24 and fully understand I’m going to continue to learn and grow.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mesidor said he’s living proof Canadians can not only play U.S. football but excel. However, he quickly praised the path blazed by fellow Ottawa natives Jonathan Sutherland (Penn State defensive back, CFL’s Montreal Alouettes), Luiji Vilain (Michigan and Wake Forest defensive lineman, NFL stops with Minnesota, Carolina, Cleveland and Dallas), Patrice Rene (Rutgers and North Carolina defensive back, currently with CFL’s B.C. Lions) and Jesse Luketa (Penn State linebacker, NFL stints with Arizona Cardinals and now L.A. Rams).

“They paved the path for younger guys like me to come and be in this position,” Mesidor said. “I want to do the same thing for all of the younger guys who want to come up.

“I want to do everything I can to put Ottawa on the map, let alone Canada, and help the younger generation achieve their dreams.”

Mesidor’s message to young Canadian players is a simple one.

“Believe in yourself, leave no doubt,” he said. “Growing up in Canada you always hear about the big, bad Americans, that’s all you ever hear but, honestly, football is football.

“Always have confidence, continue to work and don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t come to the States and compete with anybody else.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.