SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Shaye Ganam
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lions sign defensive back Jamal Parker

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2026 1:29 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jamal Parker (left) tackles Edmonton Elks' Odieu Hiliare (84) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jamal Parker (left) tackles Edmonton Elks' Odieu Hiliare (84) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken. AB
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed defensive back Jamal Parker, the CFL club announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old from Pennsauken, N.J., had 36 defensive tackles, one interception, and a 60-yard fumble return touchdown in 11 games with Winnipeg last season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Calgary Close-up: Quarterback play key if Stamps are to advance in CFL playoffs'
Calgary Close-up: Quarterback play key if Stamps are to advance in CFL playoffs
Story continues below advertisement

Parker missed the 2024 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained in training camp.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He had 50 defensive tackles, 11 special teams stops, one interception and a sack across 21 regular-season games with the Bombers over his first two CFL seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Parker made his playoff debut in the 2022 Western final before recording four defensive tackles in a 24-23 Grey Cup loss to Toronto the next week.

He added a pair of defensive stops in a 28-24 loss to Montreal in the 2023 Grey Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices