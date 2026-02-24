Lions sign defensive back Jamal Parker

See more sharing options

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed defensive back Jamal Parker, the CFL club announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old from Pennsauken, N.J., had 36 defensive tackles, one interception, and a 60-yard fumble return touchdown in 11 games with Winnipeg last season.

Parker missed the 2024 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained in training camp.

He had 50 defensive tackles, 11 special teams stops, one interception and a sack across 21 regular-season games with the Bombers over his first two CFL seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Parker made his playoff debut in the 2022 Western final before recording four defensive tackles in a 24-23 Grey Cup loss to Toronto the next week.

He added a pair of defensive stops in a 28-24 loss to Montreal in the 2023 Grey Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.