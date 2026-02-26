‘No one deserves this’: Mom of 3 siblings killed by impaired driver speaks at sentencing

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of three siblings killed by a speeding and impaired teenage driver made a tearful plea for people to stop drinking and driving at a sentencing hearing for Ethan Lehouillier Thursday.

“Because of one selfish decision, three of my children are no longer here. They were so young,” said Jade Galve, who survived the May 18 crash, through tears.

“It has been so hard to cope with everything and the loss is unbearable. I can remember every single detail, especially holding my lifeless daughter in my arms, calling out for help. All we can do is keep the memory of Ramone, Jace and Maya alive.”

Court heard the family had been celebrating Victoria Day earlier that night, watching fireworks, and were on their way home when tragedy unfolded.

“Drinking and driving must stop. No one deserves this, especially my children. They deserved to live,” Galve, 35, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope you remember the damage you’ve done and the lives you’ve taken.”

According to an agreed statement of facts, at around 12:30 a.m. on May 18, 2025, Lehouillier was exiting Highway 401 eastbound at Renforth Drive in a van and slammed into a northbound van that was sitting at a red light.

Six-year-old Maya Lavina, 13-year-old Jace Lavina and 15-year-old Ramone Lavina were all killed. The siblings’ brother, 10-year-old Avery Lavina, their mother and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Akash Paladugu, survived but were seriously injured.

According to the electronic data recorder in Lehouillier’s van, the teenager was driving 168 km/h five seconds prior to the collision, decreasing to 95 km/h one 10th of one second prior to the collision.

Lehouillier drove through the red light at Renforth and across the three southbound traffic lanes on Renforth, narrowly missing southbound vehicles. His vehicle then hit the median separating the northbound and southbound traffic lanes and launched into the air.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lehouillier’s van struck the stationary van being driven by Paladugu with such extreme force that it caused Paladugu’s van to roll over.

It came to a rest upside-down on the raised traffic island east of Renforth. Lehouillier’s vehicle continued east past Renforth over the raised traffic island and came to rest upside down on the Highway 427 on-ramp.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested at the scene. According to the facts, his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash would have been 185 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, or more than twice the legal limit.

On Dec. 15, Lehouillier pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death and three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Galve said that she wakes up every day to be there for Avery, but she told court she wonders why the children were killed and not her.

“We will never understand why. We are currently seeking ongoing therapy to deal with the trauma that doesn’t seem to go away,” she said.

Paladugu, who spent five days in hospital after the crash, said he lives with constant guilt.

“My partner and I were doing what parents do, trusting that we would all arrive safely. I was driving and stopped at a red light, obeying all the rules of the Highway Traffic Act. I live with the unbearable reality that the kids were in my care when their lives were taken,” he said.

“I replay that day constantly, wishing I could protect them from something I couldn’t control. The guilt is heavy and relentless and a driver who survived and they did not.”

Story continues below advertisement

Maya was remembered as a little girl who wanted to be a big sister. Galve said her youngest child was a social butterfly with the funniest personality.

“The biggest little tattle-tale, she was very independent and never gave me a hard time. I miss my little partner in crime,” she added.

Galve remembered Jace as a smart, compassionate 13-year-old who knew when his mother was sad.

“He constantly thanked me for working so hard. I miss his goodnight kisses and ‘I love yous.’ Jace was the light of my soul” she said.

“Ramone, my eldest, loved volleyball, playing with PS5. He was well-liked at school. He worked hard.”

Assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told the court that an appropriate sentence for Lehouillier would be in the upper end of the eight- to 10-year range.

Spare said a pre-sentence report found that Lehouillier suffers from a mild intellectual development disorder, moderate alcohol disorder and depressive anxiety disorder.

Spare added that Lehouillier told the author of the pre-sentence report that “he had seen videos on drunk driving and thought he would never do that” and “thought he shouldn’t be driving that night.”

Defence lawyer Christopher Avery told Ontario Court Justice Crosbie Kim Crosbie that this is “an absolutely appalling tragedy” and suggested a range for sentence of six to eight years, but said seven years would be appropriate.

Story continues below advertisement

Avery cited his client’s extreme level of remorse, the fact he didn’t even want to apply for bail, the lack of a criminal record including Highway Traffic Act offences and his youthfulness.

Avery told court Lehouillier has spent the last nine months at the Toronto South Detention Centre in a holding area where he’s only allowed out two hours a day. He explained that even protective custody is “too dangerous”.

Lehouillier was given a chance to address court before sentencing. He stood up and apologized to the Lavina family. “I can’t imagine your pain. So many people suffered because of me,” said the now 20-year-old.

“I am so ashamed,” said Lehouillier, vowing to do better. “I hope to be a voice so this will never happen to another innocent family again. This case is horrific and tragic but I’m sorry, this should never have happened.

A date for sentencing has yet to be set.