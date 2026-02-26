Judge delivering final instructions in Moncton double-murder trial

Jury deliberations will soon begin in the first-degree murder trial for a 29-year-old man accused of killing two people in New Brunswick in 2019.
Justice Cameron Gunn is delivering his final instructions to the jury in Moncton, N.B., on Thursday.
Janson Bryan Baker has been on trial for two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74.
The couple were found dead in their home in Dieppe, N.B., on Sept. 7, 2019.
RCMP announced the charges against Baker in 2023, on the fourth anniversary of the couple’s deaths. At the time the charges were laid, Baker was an inmate at the Atlantic Institution, a maximum-security corrections facility in Renous, N.B.
Baker’s trial has lasted nearly three months and closing arguments were delivered Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Brian Munro told the jury the Crown did not prove Baker committed the murders or that his client was even in the couple’s house at the time, saying “there’s no physical evidence in this case of any kind against Janson Baker.”
Get daily National news
Munro argued that much of the Crown’s case is speculative and also cautioned the jury against trusting the evidence of two key witnesses, including Zach Trevors, who had previously testified that he saw Baker in the Saulniers’ house with his arms raised and that he heard a scream.
Munro said in his closing arguments that Trevors’ testimony had inconsistencies, saying “he is incentivized, he’s motivated not to tell the truth.”
- Manitoba launches drug-trafficking task force as province has ‘had enough’
- Sixth complainant to continue testifying at Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial
- Minister ‘disappointed’ in OpenAI, but why is AI regulation taking years?
- Singer D4vd named as ‘target’ in grand jury probe into 14-year-old’s death
However, Crown prosecutor Brad Burgess challenged that idea, arguing that a guilty finding is “the only rational conclusion.”
It has been the Crown’s assertion that the Saulniers’ deaths were collateral damage in an attempted murder of their son as part of retribution for allegedly betraying a drug trafficking ring.
Their son, Sylvio, died in 2023 but police have said there was no criminality in his death.
In his closing argument, Burgess said it was Baker’s testimony that was unreliable and that any inconsistencies between his witnesses’ testimonies only went to prove that they had not corroborated.
Burgess also said the charges of first-degree murder were warranted because he alleges the Saulniers were killed while being forcibly confined.
He concluded by saying, “It’s now Janson Baker who’s trapped. He’s trapped by the evidence in this case and the inescapable conclusion that it leads to.”
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.