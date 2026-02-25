Menu

Crime

Youth hockey ref ends N.S. game after ‘hate-motivated’ comment, RCMP say

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another youth arrested in N.S. hockey hazing investigation, RCMP say'
Another youth arrested in N.S. hockey hazing investigation, RCMP say
WATCH: Another youth arrested in N.S. hockey hazing investigation, RCMP say – Feb 6, 2026
A youth hockey referee in Nova Scotia ended a game early after a “hate-motivated” incident earlier this month, RCMP say.

On Feb. 6, the RCMP began investigating after a spectator shouted a comment towards the referee at the Eastern Shore Community Centre.

The referee ended the game and asked the spectator to leave. No one was physically injured, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 39-year-old man from East Chezzetcook for mischief. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

“The RCMP take all reports of hate-motivated incidents and hate crimes seriously,” the force said in a news release.

“If you witness or experience behaviour that appears motivated by bias, prejudice, or hostility, please report it to your nearest RCMP detachment or local police. By speaking up, you help us protect the well‑being of everyone who call our communities home.”

