Youth hockey ref ends N.S. game after ‘hate-motivated’ comment, RCMP say

A youth hockey referee in Nova Scotia ended a game early after a “hate-motivated” incident earlier this month, RCMP say.
On Feb. 6, the RCMP began investigating after a spectator shouted a comment towards the referee at the Eastern Shore Community Centre.
Get daily National news
The referee ended the game and asked the spectator to leave. No one was physically injured, police said.
On Tuesday, police arrested a 39-year-old man from East Chezzetcook for mischief. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
“The RCMP take all reports of hate-motivated incidents and hate crimes seriously,” the force said in a news release.
“If you witness or experience behaviour that appears motivated by bias, prejudice, or hostility, please report it to your nearest RCMP detachment or local police. By speaking up, you help us protect the well‑being of everyone who call our communities home.”
- Stepbrother charged with homicide in cruise ship death, Anna Kepner’s family says
- Canadian border shooting: New Hampshire man charged after shot fired at U.S. agent
- Tumbler Ridge shooter’s half-brother arrested in Alberta after warrant issued
- Savannah Guthrie offers $1M reward for mother’s recovery in new video
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.