Air Canada joins WestJet, Air Transat in resuming Mexico flights

Air Canada is resuming flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after cancelling service because of widespread violence.
The airline says full operations from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to the Mexican city will resume Tuesday, while flights from Toronto to Guadalajara will restart Wednesday.
It says the decision was made after consultation with the Canadian government and Mexican authorities.
The move follows similar announcements by WestJet and Air Transat on Monday.
Both airlines say they are resuming service to and from Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday, with WestJet also doing the same for Guadalajara and Manzanillo.
Tourists and locals in multiple regions of Mexico were told to shelter in place to escape violence that erupted on Sunday after the death of a notorious cartel leader as part of a government operation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.
