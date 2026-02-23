Air Canada joins WestJet, Air Transat in resuming Mexico flights

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Air Canada is resuming flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after cancelling service because of widespread violence.

The airline says full operations from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to the Mexican city will resume Tuesday, while flights from Toronto to Guadalajara will restart Wednesday.

2:12 El Mencho: How Mexican drug cartel leader was captured, killed

It says the decision was made after consultation with the Canadian government and Mexican authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The move follows similar announcements by WestJet and Air Transat on Monday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Both airlines say they are resuming service to and from Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday, with WestJet also doing the same for Guadalajara and Manzanillo.

Tourists and locals in multiple regions of Mexico were told to shelter in place to escape violence that erupted on Sunday after the death of a notorious cartel leader as part of a government operation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.